THESE are Christmas chocolates from Quality Street, Celebrations and Heroes that are disappearing from boxes.

It’s come as a heartbreak to Brits over the years – especially in the festive season.

1 There’s some treats that will never return

Here are some of the chocs that have disappeared over the years.

Some of the Roses are: Brazilian Darkness, Praline Moment, Chunky Truffle, Bournville, Almond Charm, Coffee Creme, Montelimar, Marzipan, Turkish Delight, Nutty Truffle Log, Orange Crisp, Chocolate Bite, Noisette Whirl, Lime Barrel, Black Cherry Cream, Caramel Velvet, and Almond Caramel Bite.

And the Quality treets are Purple One (the original), Chocolate Strawberry Cream, Chocolate Toffee Cup, Hazelnut Cracknell, Hazelnut Eclair, Honeycomb crunch, Chocolate Nut Toffee Cream, Malt Toffee, Milk Chocolate Round, Peanut Cracknell, Almond Octagon, Gooseberry Cream, Fig Fancy, Apricot Delight, Toffee Square, Chocolate Truffle, Montelimar Nougat, Harrogate Toffee, Fruits of the Forest Creme, Smarties, Coffee Cream, Mint Fondant, Toffee Deluxe and Crispy Truffle Bite.

There are also some Heroes that aren’t returning.

They include: Bournville, Dairy Milk Whole Nut, Dream, Fuse, Picnic, Time Out, Toblerone and Nuts About Caramel.

It comes as Nestle admitted there was a shortage of one of Brits’ favourite Quality Street flavours.

The chocolate giant has today apologised to treat lovers, after they noticed something missing from their Christmas tubs.

he choc fans noticed their favourite Coconut Éclair was nowhere to be seen as they stocked up on Quality Streets for the festive season.

One person wrote: “Hey Quality Streets and Nestle, I think your Quality Street quality control needs some recalibration.

“Three purple ones, seven fudges, zero Coconut Éclair?

“Explain yourselves.”

Nestle quickly replied, apologising – saying it wasn’t their fault.

The choc maker wrote: “Aw sorry to hear that your mix didn’t contain the Coconut Éclair.

“Don’t worry though, you didn’t get any less. Sometimes, due to circumstances beyond our control, we replace one sweet with equally delicious sweets.”

The fan quickly typed back quizzing: “So what you’re saying is that you have a shortage of Coconut Éclair, so you have topped up with the other varieties?”