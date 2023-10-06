After three long months of waiting, Drake’s For All The Dogs album has finally been released and the features list is as star-studded as it gets.

Merely hours after revealing the album’s tracklist, Drake‘s For All The Dogs was released. The album dropped in the early hours of Friday, October 6. Fans have been waiting for the music for three months. Lately many also began guessing what For All The Dogs’ features list would look like. However, the cat is out of the bag now.

All features on Drake’s For All The Dogs

Drake’s eighth studio album features some of the music industry’s biggest celebrities. The follow-up to the Canadian rapper’s 2022 albums Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss features artists like SZA, Bad Bunny, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, J Cole, 21 Savage, Yeat, Teezo Touchdown, and PartyNextDoor.

Below are songs from Drake’s For All The Dogs tracklist that each of these musicians feature in.

Fans react to For All The Dogs album

The album has only just landed and fans are already going crazy over it. Several fans took to Twitter to talk about the album’s features.

Some went as far as claiming “This album changed my life.”

“For All The Dogs will go down as one of Drake’s best, most consistent projects to date. Drake really did it again,” another said.

Most fans sang praises for Drake and J Cole’s song First Person Shooter song on the album.

Some called the album incredible.