After three long months of waiting, Drake’s For All The Dogs album has finally been released and the features list is as star-studded as it gets.
Merely hours after revealing the album’s tracklist, Drake‘s For All The Dogs was released. The album dropped in the early hours of Friday, October 6. Fans have been waiting for the music for three months. Lately many also began guessing what For All The Dogs’ features list would look like. However, the cat is out of the bag now.
All features on Drake’s For All The Dogs
Drake’s eighth studio album features some of the music industry’s biggest celebrities. The follow-up to the Canadian rapper’s 2022 albums Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss features artists like SZA, Bad Bunny, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, J Cole, 21 Savage, Yeat, Teezo Touchdown, and PartyNextDoor.
Below are songs from Drake’s For All The Dogs tracklist that each of these musicians feature in.
- Virginia Beach
- Amen (Ft. Teezo Touchdown)
- Calling For You (Ft. 21 Savage)
- Fear of Heights
- Daylight
- First Person Shooter (Ft. J. Cole)
- IDGAF (Ft. Yeat)
- 7969 Santa
- Slime You Out (Ft. SZA)
- Bahamas Promises
- Tried Our Best
- Screw The World – Interlude
- Drew A Picasso
- Members Only (Ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
- What Would Pluto Do
- All The Parties (Ft. Chief Keef)
- 8AM in Charlotte
- BBL Love Interlude
- Gently (Ft. Bad Bunny)
- Rich Baby Daddy (Ft. Sexyy Red & SZA)
- Another Late Night (Ft. Lil Yachty)
- Away From Home
- Polar Opposites
Fans react to For All The Dogs album
The album has only just landed and fans are already going crazy over it. Several fans took to Twitter to talk about the album’s features.
Some went as far as claiming “This album changed my life.”
“For All The Dogs will go down as one of Drake’s best, most consistent projects to date. Drake really did it again,” another said.
Most fans sang praises for Drake and J Cole’s song First Person Shooter song on the album.
Some called the album incredible.