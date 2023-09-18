At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Unveiled during its ‘Wonderlust’ event last week, the iPhone 15 is the latest iteration of Apple’s long-running smartphone series. The standard iPhone 15 has seen a significant upgrade, with an improved display, camera system and an A16 Bionic Chip. The Plus includes all of these upgrades as well, except it’s physically bigger with a 6.7-inch OLED display and a larger battery capacity.

The standard iPhone 15 and the Plus model also now include the Dynamic Island feature that was previously only available to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while every handset in the series now includes a USB-C port instead of a Lightning one.

Here’s every preorder plan for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

Optus iPhone 15 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Telstra iPhone 15 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone iPhone 15 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus iPhone 15 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Telstra iPhone 15 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone iPhone 15 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Image: Apple/Lifehacker Australia

iPhone 15 and Plus specs

The iPhone 15:

Size : 147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.8 mm

: 147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.8 mm Weight : 171 grams

: 171 grams Display : 6.1‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display

: 6.1‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display Resolution : 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Processor : A16 Bionic chip

: A16 Bionic chip Camera : Dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera

: Dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera Battery life : Up to 20 hours of video playback (up to 16 hours streamed)

: Up to 20 hours of video playback (up to 16 hours streamed) Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Colours: Pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

The iPhone 15 Plus:

Size : 160.9 mm x 77.8 mm x 7.8 mm

: 160.9 mm x 77.8 mm x 7.8 mm Weight : 201 grams

: 201 grams Display : 6.7‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display

: 6.7‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display Resolution : 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Processor : A16 Bionic chip

: A16 Bionic chip Camera : Dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera

: Dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera Battery life : Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)

: Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed) Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Colours: Pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Preorders for the iPhone 15 will start at 10pm (AEST) on Friday, September 15. The iPhone 15 range is set to release in Australia from September 22.

What is the price of the iPhone 15 and Plus in Australia?

The iPhone 15:

128GB model : $1,499

: $1,499 256GB model : $1,699

: $1,699 512GB model: $2,049

The iPhone 15 Plus:

128GB model : $1,649

: $1,649 256GB model : $1,849

: $1,849 512GB model: $2,199

More iPhone 15 plans

You can find Lifehacker Australia’s full roundup of iPhone 15 preorder plans here: