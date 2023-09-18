At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.
Unveiled during its ‘Wonderlust’ event last week, the iPhone 15 is the latest iteration of Apple’s long-running smartphone series. The standard iPhone 15 has seen a significant upgrade, with an improved display, camera system and an A16 Bionic Chip. The Plus includes all of these upgrades as well, except it’s physically bigger with a 6.7-inch OLED display and a larger battery capacity.
The standard iPhone 15 and the Plus model also now include the Dynamic Island feature that was previously only available to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while every handset in the series now includes a USB-C port instead of a Lightning one.
Here’s every preorder plan for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.
Optus iPhone 15 preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Telstra iPhone 15 preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Vodafone iPhone 15 preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Optus iPhone 15 Plus preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Telstra iPhone 15 Plus preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Vodafone iPhone 15 Plus preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
iPhone 15 and Plus specs
The iPhone 15:
- Size: 147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.8 mm
- Weight: 171 grams
- Display: 6.1‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display
- Resolution: 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Processor: A16 Bionic chip
- Camera: Dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera
- Battery life: Up to 20 hours of video playback (up to 16 hours streamed)
- Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
- Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
- Colours: Pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.
The iPhone 15 Plus:
- Size: 160.9 mm x 77.8 mm x 7.8 mm
- Weight: 201 grams
- Display: 6.7‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display
- Resolution: 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Processor: A16 Bionic chip
- Camera: Dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera
- Battery life: Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)
- Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
- Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
- Colours: Pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.
What is the release date for the iPhone 15 and Plus in Australia?
Preorders for the iPhone 15 will start at 10pm (AEST) on Friday, September 15. The iPhone 15 range is set to release in Australia from September 22.
What is the price of the iPhone 15 and Plus in Australia?
The iPhone 15:
- 128GB model: $1,499
- 256GB model: $1,699
- 512GB model: $2,049
The iPhone 15 Plus:
- 128GB model: $1,649
- 256GB model: $1,849
- 512GB model: $2,199
More iPhone 15 plans
You can find Lifehacker Australia’s full roundup of iPhone 15 preorder plans here: