The world of John Wick is getting its first prequel series, The Continental which has just made its premiere on streaming. The show is set decades before the events of the John Wick movies, but it contains some characters plus tons of references to the action-packed movies that you might have missed.

Thankfully (you’re welcome) ScreenCrush’s video team is here to help. In our latest video, we break down the debut episode of The Continental and show you all of the ways this series references, foreshadows, and pays homage to the John Wick franchise. Who is the John Wick figure on the show? What is Winston up to in this earlier time period? What is the symbolic meaning of all the red lighting in this episode? Why are there multiple sets of twins onscreen? Watch all the Easter eggs below:

READ MORE: How John Wick: Chapter 4 Pulled Off A Classic Action Scene

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs and secrets in this week’s episode of The Continental, check out more of our videos below, including our recap of all the events of the first three John Wick movies, plus our video explaining the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4, and why we need a live-action Batman Beyond movie. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. You can watch episodes of The Continental on Peacock.