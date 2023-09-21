This week’s episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka finally gave us the big introductions of both Thrawn and Ezra Bridger we’ve been waiting for after more than a month of teasing. This episode also gave us some huge clues about where the final two episodes of Ahsoka are going — and how it is going to lead into the big crossover Star Wars movie featuring characters from this series, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett.

For more on those teases — and for all the Easter eggs, little details, and hidden Star Wars secrets you. might have missed — check out our latest Ahsoka video below, which is our full breakdown of Episode 6, “Far, Far Away.” We’ll also get into the Nightsisters, why their temples always look the way they do, and why they have a connection to hyperspace travel. We’ll point out how unused Sith concepts from Episode I have been recycled in Ahsoka, where the Nightsisters came from in Star Wars novels, and explore the connections to the Heir to the Empire novel in this episode. See all the Easter eggs below:

READ MORE: The Single Worst Post-Release Change in All of Star Wars

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs and secrets in this week’s episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, check out more of our videos below, including the true meaning of Anakin Skywalker’s appearance on Star Wars: Ahsoka, all the Easter eggs in Episode 5 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, and our review and our theories about Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka premiere weekly on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.