4. Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Nobody knew what to expect from Superstar Saga. Largely unproven developer AlphaDream was given the chance to take the established Super Mario RPG dynamic while putting their own spin on the concept. In short order, AlphaDream let everyone know that their Super Mario RPGs were going to be, among other things, incredibly funny.

While the gameplay in Superstar Saga is a solid, if somewhat familiar, variation on the active Super Mario RPG gameplay we’d seen before, its incredible narrative and wonderful humor instantly set it apart. You’ll have a hard time finding many games that are as genuinely funny as this one, and that lighthearted nature helped elevate nearly every other element of the experience. There are few RPGs as simply enjoyable and fundamentally playable as this one.

3. Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario RPG is both the game that kicked off this entire concept and the biggest anomaly on this list. It is not part of the Paper Mario or Mario & Luigi franchises, and it is not developed by any of the other studios featured on this list. Instead, this game represents what has always been a dream team-up between RPG legends Squaresoft and Nintendo.

Years later, the ways this game represents the very best of those two studios feel simply magical. Sure, a Super Mario game made by Square always seemed like a fun idea, but the ways that Square was able to retain the charm, sights, and sounds of the Super Mario universe while crafting a high-quality RPG that felt like it truly belonged in that universe is an accomplishment that shouldn’t be taken for granted. With its light tone, active combat, and distinct visuals, Super Mario RPG set a standard that all other Super Mario RPGs would follow. It’s just a shame we’ll probably never get another.

2. Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story

Following some criticism that Dream Team focused too much on its gameplay gimmick at the sacrifice of the brilliant storytelling featured in Superstar Saga, AlphaDream went back to the drawing board. Rather than simplify their ambitions and get back to basics, AlphaDream asked themselves if they could explore an even more ambitious gameplay concept while retaining the fundamental appeal of their emerging franchise.

The result is the studio’s masterpiece. By allowing you to explore Bowser and play as him, Inside Story offers a refined (yet equally compelling) take on the dual-parties system that Dream Team explored. Yet it also uses that fantastic set-up to tell a story that is downright hilarious, often genuinely surprising, and an essential part of the entire Super Mario experience. It is that rare game that is both perfect for RPG newcomers and a must-play for genre veterans.