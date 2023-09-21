Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently shared a sneak peek into his meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the ‘King of Hearts’. The encounter has left fans of both the cricket and film fraternity in awe, as they got to see two of their favorite personalities together.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of Jawan, that’s taken box office by storm and setting new box office records.

A Meeting Between Two Icons, SRK and Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, has been friends with the actor for more than a decade. Their camaraderie was evident when Gambhir was part of KKR, leading the team to new heights and winning the Indian Premier League.

The meeting took place at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, specifically in the much-famed library of Mannat. Gambhir took to Instagram to share a picture from their meeting and penned a heartfelt note for the Bollywood superstar.

Gambhir’s Heartfelt Note For SRK

In his note, Gambhir expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, stating, “He’s not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts. Every time we meet I go back with endless love and respect. So much to learn from you. Simply the best ❤️❤️ SRK.”

This heartfelt message reflects the deep respect and admiration Gambhir holds for Shah Rukh Khan. It also highlights how their bond has grown over the years, transcending the boundaries of their respective fields.

Fans’ Overwhelming Response

The post quickly went viral, with fans showering their love for the duo. Gautam Gambhir’s post got shared 1000 times within first 30 minutes.

Comments ranged from “King with Shahrukh Khan” to “2 Legends in 1 Picture,” reflecting fans’ excitement at seeing these two icons together. Other comments included “Such a beautiful picture and caption”, “I have not seen anyone like both of you” and “2 favourite’s in one frame”, further emphasizing the impact this meeting had on fans.

This heartwarming encounter between Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan serves as a testament to their enduring friendship.

