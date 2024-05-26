Xbox is one of the three console brands that are widely available in the market today. From its inception in 2001, Microsoft has delivered innovative consoles with unique features with every new console release. What was once an unknown brand is now a prominent household name, with expansion to TV, multimedia, and its Xbox Game Pass subscription. As we enter the halfway point of this console generation, now is a perfect time to dive into the storied history of Xbox consoles.

How Many Xbox Consoles Have There Been?

In total, there have been nine total Xbox consoles across four different generations. The first Xbox was released in 2001, and ever since, Microsoft has released new consoles featuring new hardware capabilities, new controllers, and more. This list counts console revisions, which were updated models with better cooling and faster speeds, among other features.

Every Xbox Console in Order of Release

Xbox – November 15, 2001

The Xbox debuted in November 2001 as a competitor to the Nintendo GameCube and Sony PlayStation 2. This console was the first of its kind from Microsoft, which eventually kicked off the Xbox brand as we know it today. Halo: Combat Evolved served as the major launch title for Xbox, which ended up being the smash hit Xbox needed to take a portion of the console market. Today, both Halo and the Xbox have a legacy built upon for over 20 years. Some of the best original Xbox games are still well remembered alongside Halo to this day.

Xbox 360 – November 22, 2005

Xbox 360 was Microsoft’s second console, which launched as a known brand in the market. With this release, many were familiar with who and what Xbox was about, primarily with its focus on multiplayer titles. Xbox 360 brought many innovations from Microsoft, especially with accessories and peripherals. Notably, the company launched Kinect, which allowed for movement to be tracked in games. To date, this was the most successful Xbox console, with over 84 million units sold. Some of the best Xbox 360 games are still relevant today.

Xbox 360 S – June 18, 2010

The Xbox 360 S offered a slimmer design compared to the original model, with significant internal changes. As many may be familiar with, the Xbox 360 was notorious for overheating, often causing the “Red Ring of Death”. The Xbox 360 S aimed to fix that, with a revamped cooling system that was redesigned from the ground up. The new 360 S also featured more hard drive space, with up to 320GB available across the available models.

Xbox 360 E – June 10, 2013

The Xbox 360 E might just be the most unique Xbox release, as this system launched just months before the next generation Xbox One hit the market. The outside design of the Xbox 360 E was made to complement the Xbox One design, offering slimmer and less rounded edges. Additionally, this was the last Xbox to feature a disc drive that popped out, as all future models were laid inside the consoles.

Xbox One – November 22, 2013

Xbox One was the start of Microsoft’s third console generation. With more power and more applications, new possibilities were made for developers. The Kinect 2.0 launched alongside the system, featuring new ways to play and utilize the camera device. Additionally, the Xbox One Controller received a new redesign, with dozens of changes to allow for gamers to play more comfortably. To date, this design is still largely used, with minor modifications made for newer console generations.

Xbox One S – August 2, 2016

The Xbox One S was the first Xbox console to feature support for both 4K output and as a 4K Blu-ray player, which ultimately led to the One S operating as an entertainment system for many. Games on the console were upscaled to 4K, allowing for compatible displays to utilize a true 4K image. Alongside these features, the console itself was 40% smaller than the standard Xbox One, offering a slimmer design that is easier to fit into shelves or cabinets.

Xbox One X – November 7, 2017

Xbox One X marked the end of the Xbox One line, offering the first true 4K gameplay on an Xbox console. The GPU featured a 31% increase in performance over the standard Xbox One, with new cooling methods to offset an increase in heat. A major selling point of this console was improved performance on countless Xbox One titles, like Halo 5: Guardians, Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 4, and more.

Xbox Series X – November 10, 2020

Xbox Series X was revealed at The Game Awards 2019. The Series X is capable of 120 frames-per-second, Dolby Vision, and even the ability to boost frame rates and resolutions of older titles. One of the biggest software features Xbox elected to add to the console was Quick Resume, allowing players to transition between games simultaneously. As of now, the Series X is still Microsoft’s flagship console. You can check out some of our favorite Xbox Series X games on the modern console.

Xbox Series S – November 10, 2020

Xbox Series S launched alongside the Xbox Series X, offering a firm entry point to the Xbox ecosystem that was more approachable than the $499 price of Xbox’s flagship model. The Series S is a digital-only console, with no disc drive for Xbox Series X or Xbox One titles. At $299, the Series S features 512GB of storage with capabilities of up to 1440p. In 2023, Xbox released a 1TB model of the console, featuring more storage for players.

