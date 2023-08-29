





The Men’s Journal’s Everyday Warrior Podcast With Mike Sarraille is a podcast that inspires individuals to live more fulfilling lives by having conversations with disrupters and high performers from all walks of life. In episode 76, Sarraille spoke with Christopher Huie (aka “Chuie”), an aerospace engineer and senior manager on Virgin Galactic’s Flight Sciences Engineering team.

Chuie shares his experiences and insights on re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere; the importance of finding passion and setting ambitious goals; and the impact of the BLAST program, which is designed to support the next generation of Black leaders.

Listen to the full podcast above and see a timestamped overview of the interview below.

****

[00:02:30] Building, flying, and scaling space vehicles economically.

[00:06:57] Unprecedented challenges in aerospace, diverse expertise.

[00:08:31] Breaking records in space, inspiring diversity.

[00:11:31] Astounded by her, supportive mom paved way.

[00:16:02] Growing program teaches leadership, mentorship and finance.

[00:19:16] Decades of work culminate in historic spaceflight.

[00:22:22] Amazing experience, anticipation, training, rocket ride, Earth gazing.

[00:26:11] Surprising perspective change: Earth seen from space.

[00:31:12] Find passions, set big goals, work hard.

[00:34:42] Jealous but grateful for watching others succeed.