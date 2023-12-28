A RABBIT has been hidden in this optical illusion of a hawk, can you spot it?

You have perfect vision if you can spot the rabbit hidden in the photo of a hawk.

1 Most people have a hard time finding where the rabbit is in the photo Credit: American Puzzle Cards

Most people are shocked when they first see the optical illusion.

At first glance, it looks like a bird simply landing on a tree branch.

However, under further inspection, their is a rabbit hiding right in front of you.

Only 1% of people can spot the furry creature in the optical illusion.

If you feel like your eyes are sharp, see if you can solve the puzzle in under 11seconds.

If you feel like this could be difficult, pay close attention to the details of the hawk, and try to notice if there is something unusual in its details.

Once you’re done with that puzzle, check the bottom of the article to see if your guess was correct.

Then, see if you can spot the human face hidden in the picture of a dog.

99% of people have failed to see the face within this optical illusion, often concluding that it was just a picture of a dog to begin with.

This is because the lack of color in the photo, makes it much harder for people to see the differences within the puzzle.

Set a timer and give yourself nine seconds to find the face within the illusion.

To solve the puzzle as fast as possible scan the image slowly, and break it down in sections to spot any missing irregularities.

Could you solve it?