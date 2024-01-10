HIDDEN within the photo of a dashing-looking horse is an image of a man’s face who is its owner.

The horse is easy to spot in this illusion, but the human face is much trickier – you could have a high IQ if you can spot it in a quick seven seconds.

2 Can you spot the horse’s owner in less than seven seconds? Credit: Getty

The hidden owner of the horse is named Wild Bill Hickok.

The illusion is from 1880 and was the face of a trading card used as advertising, according to Getty.

The trading card says, “St. Julian– Where is Hickok?”

It was part of a series of illusions for children.

Did you find Hickok in seven seconds?

If not, here is a clue – the owner’s face is a quite large portion of the horse.

Horses had many uses in 1880.

At the time they were used for pulling carriages, buses, and carts on streets along with barges on canals, according to the American Museum of Natural History.

It was the industrial period, but horses worked alongside the machines.

The 1880s is also recognized as the “Heydey of the horse.”

Were you able to find the wild horse owner now?

Another clue is that Hickok is pictured with luscious hair.

Give it another try and you’ll be shocked where Hickok is hidden.

It’s impossible to be unseen once you find it.

A last clue to help spot Hickok is to tilt your head to the right.

Once you tilt your head to the right, you should be able to find the horse’s owner.

The answer is that Hickok’s face is the horse’s entire back end.

The horse’s tail is Hickok’s hair.

Hopefully, you were able to spot the horse’s owner in less than seven seconds.

The answer is also highlighted below.