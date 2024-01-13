YOU could have the eyes of a handyman if you spot the sneaky cat hiding in this hardware store scene.

How long will it take you to find the cute little critter relaxing on the shelves in this mind-bending optical illusion?

In April 2022, the East Bay Hardware store in Charleston, South Carolina, shared the picture to highlight the gas and battery-operated products that were available.

“We also have a hidden Emma,” read the tweet that didn’t give any indication as to where she was hiding.

The same image was later grabbed by the X account There is no cat in this image.

That tweet racked up over 60,000 likes as users were delighted by the search for Emma.

“Took me way too long to spot it,” said one user as another called the picture hilarious.

Another person smiled after finding the “Purrty kitty” which can be surprisingly difficult to spot.

“He’s the chainsaw expert,” said a different user.

“It took me a few minutes, but there she is,” someone else wrote.

For those who haven’t found Emma yet, take a look at the bottom right of the image.

You can see her peeking around from behind the last row of chainsaws.

“Love it! Does Emma prefer gas or CATtery?” one person replied to the tweet.

The owners responded with, “She’s partial to PETroleum products, of course.”

The store owners have two permanent employees, their cats, Emma and Max.

Merissa Ellis, whose mother owns the store, regularly finds the cats tucked away in corners of the shop and shares photos to their X page @eastbayhardware.

