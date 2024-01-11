IN this mind-blowing optical illusion, is a third animal within the same snow as the pups.

It is tricky to spot, as at first glance all you can see clearly is the two dogs and the other fella.

2 You could have a high IQ if you can find the third dog in this photo quickly Credit: Twitter

However, there is indeed a third dog in this optical illusion.

All three of the dogs look ecstatic to be outside playing in the fluffy snow.

It is said you could have a high IQ if you can spot the third quickly.

But it is hard to find and may take a moment to figure it out.

Many people who look at the photo can only see the two dogs and the owner.

One person who tried to solve the optical illusion said they still could not find the dog after 10 years.

“10 years later: I still see two dogs and a man,” they said.

Another person noted how much this illusion can mess with your mind.

“This is how optical illusions mess with your mind,” this person said.

“First you see two dogs and their own, and then…”

Were you able to find the third dog?

Try to look really closely and you won’t be able to unsee it.

If you’re having trouble, here is a clue – the third dog is on the left side of the photo.

The third dog also has a few specks of snow on its fur.

It is also a darker color than the other two dogs.

Did you spot the third dog now?

Give it one last shot and try to think out of the box.

The third dog may not look like what it seems.

Hopefully, you were able to pass the optical illusion.

The answer is that the third dog is the black image that looks like the owner.