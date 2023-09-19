Imagine a world where everyone begins having nightly dreams about the same person: Nicolas Cage. It’s kind of a relatable scenario, to be honest — and it’s the actual premise of the actual movie Dream Scenario, coming to theaters later this fall.

Cage isn’t playing “Nicolas Cage,” of course. (He did that already, in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.) This time, he’s kind of more of an ordinary, everyday guy, and he’s got the bald head and graying beard to match. So when everyone around him begins seeing him in their dreams night after night, it turns Cage’s character’s life absolutely upside down. Check out the trailer below:

Big Michel Gondry vibes from that trailer. I don’t think I’ve had any dreams involving Nicolas Cage chasing me, at least not any memorable ones, but I’m not necessarily opposed to it. I would prefer if he were playing his character from Vampire’s Kiss or Zandalee though.

Here is Dream Scenario’s official synopsis:

Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster.

Dream Scenario is scheduled to open in select theaters on November 10. It will expand to more theaters on November 22. The #1 question I am wondering about the movie after the trailer: If everyone is dreaming of Nicolas Cage, what is Nicolas Cage dreaming about every night?