A surprisingly weak July employment report has intensified expectations that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates as soon as September, with mounting evidence of a slowing U.S. economy and faltering labor market offsetting persistent inflation worries driven by new tariff hikes.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) had previously left rates unchanged at a range of 4.25% to 4.50% at its July meeting, despite internal disagreements, growing signs that economic conditions warranted a more dovish approach, and mounting pressure from President Donald Trump on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut. The July jobs report, of course, is changing the picture rapidly.

The Labor Department reported a gain of just 73,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in July, well below consensus forecasts. More troubling were the significant downward revisions for May and June, which cut a combined 258,000 jobs from the previous estimates and reduced those months’ average gains to less than 20,000 jobs per month. While July’s number alone would not spell crisis, the back-to-back weakness and hefty revisions roused investor concerns about potential cracks forming in the U.S. labor market. Powell has repeatedly emphasized the balance between labor supply and demand, and said the unemployment rate is the “key indicator to watch.” July’s unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%, just shy of a 12-month high, providing further evidence of softening conditions.

Market reaction was swift. Stephen Brown, Deputy Chief North America Economist for research firm Capital Economics, called it a “payrolls shocker.” He noted an immediate change in markets, which repriced the likelihood of a September rate cut at 85%, a jump from below 50% prior to the jobs data, as futures traders bet that the Federal Open Market Committee will need to respond to mounting evidence of economic softening.

“The July jobs report goes a long way toward providing the evidence of a weaker labor market that the Fed needs to justify cutting interest rates in the face of above-target inflation,” said Brian Rose, senior U.S. Economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a statement to Fortune Intelligence. Rose noted that GDP data had shown the economy’s growth slowing to an annualized 1.2% pace in the first half of 2025, well below the longer-term trend rate of 2.0%. “We expect soft data in the second half of 2025 as well. This should help to offset some of the inflationary pressure driven by tariff hikes,” he added.

Other recent data reinforce the picture of an economy under strain. Survey indicators such as the ISM manufacturing employment index fell further in July, while measures of business capital spending have only recovered modestly after disruptions following April’s “Liberation Day.” Meanwhile, President Trump’s new tariff measures have pushed up import costs, adding to the inflation outlook.

Fiendishly mixed signals

The July payroll dip, coming on the heels of the disruptive “Liberation Day” in April, may not yet herald a deeper jobs slide, other data suggests. Brown noted that initial jobless claims ticked down to 218,000 last week, and continuing claims have declined steadily since peaking in early June.

Analysts expect Powell to use the upcoming Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, to be held August 21–23, as an opportunity to signal the central bank’s readiness to act if labor market weakness persists and larger inflation effects from tariffs do not materialize.

Rose’s baseline scenario now sees the Fed resuming rate cuts at its September meeting and continuing to cut by 25 basis points each meeting through January, trimming the federal funds rate by a full percentage point to bring borrowing costs back to a “roughly neutral” level.

“Given this morning’s data, Powell may be willing to drop a hint that the Fed is leaning toward a September cut,” Rose said.

