Marvel fans were decidedly mixed about the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+, Loki. But their expectations are very high for the return of Loki, probably the single most-popular chapter of Phase 4 of the MCU. The acclaimed show returns with both familiar (Tom Hiddleston! Owen Wilson) and new faces (Ke Huy Quan!) in October.
Also coming to Disney+ in October: A new TV series based on R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps, a new season of Dancing With the Stars, and the streaming premiere of the recent Haunted Mansion movie, which is good viewing for younger viewers on Halloween.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in October…
Sunday, October 1
New Library Titles
– Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)
Monday, October 2
New Library Titles
– Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
Tuesday, October 3
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 8, Finale
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
Wednesday, October 4
New Library Titles
– Haunted Mansion
– Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)
– Kiff (S1, 1 episode)
– SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
– The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)
Thursday, October 5
Disney+ Originals
Loki (Season 2) – Premiere
Friday, October 6
New Library Titles
– Bobi Wine: The People’s President
– Camping Out
– Chips Ahoy
– Fiddling Around
– Inferior Decorator
– Old MacDonald Duck
– When the Cat’s Away
– Wyken, Blyken and Nod
Tuesday, October 10
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
Wednesday, October 11
New Library Titles
– Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
– Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)
– The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)
– Heartland Docs, Dvm (S5, 12 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
4EVER – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Thursday, October 12
Disney+ Originals
Loki (Season 2) – Episode 2
Friday, October 13
New to Disney+
Goosebumps – Premiere, Episodes 1-5 Streaming
Tuesday, October 17
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
Wednesday, October 18
New Library Titles
– PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)
Thursday, October 19
Disney+ Originals
Loki (Season 2) – Episode 3
Friday, October 20
New Library Titles
– Werewolf by Night in Color
New to Disney+
Goosebumps – Episode 6
Tuesday, October 24
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
Wednesday, October 25
New Library Titles
– Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)
– Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)
– Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)
New to Disney+
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari – All Episodes Streaming
Thursday, October 26
Disney+ Originals
Loki (Season 2) – Episode 4
Friday, October 27
New Library Titles
– Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)
Disney+ Originals
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – Premiere
New to Disney+
Goosebumps – Episode 7
Tuesday, October 31
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 6 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
