Marvel fans were decidedly mixed about the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+, Loki. But their expectations are very high for the return of Loki, probably the single most-popular chapter of Phase 4 of the MCU. The acclaimed show returns with both familiar (Tom Hiddleston! Owen Wilson) and new faces (Ke Huy Quan!) in October.

Also coming to Disney+ in October: A new TV series based on R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps, a new season of Dancing With the Stars, and the streaming premiere of the recent Haunted Mansion movie, which is good viewing for younger viewers on Halloween.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in October…

Sunday, October 1

New Library Titles

– Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)

Monday, October 2

New Library Titles

– Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

Tuesday, October 3

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 8, Finale

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Wednesday, October 4

New Library Titles

– Haunted Mansion

– Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)

– Kiff (S1, 1 episode)

– SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

– The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)

Thursday, October 5

Disney+ Originals

Loki (Season 2) – Premiere

Friday, October 6

New Library Titles

– Bobi Wine: The People’s President

– Camping Out

– Chips Ahoy

– Fiddling Around

– Inferior Decorator

– Old MacDonald Duck

– When the Cat’s Away

– Wyken, Blyken and Nod

Tuesday, October 10

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Wednesday, October 11

New Library Titles

– Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

– Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)

– The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)

– Heartland Docs, Dvm (S5, 12 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

4EVER – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, October 12

Disney+ Originals

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 2

Friday, October 13

New to Disney+

Goosebumps – Premiere, Episodes 1-5 Streaming

Tuesday, October 17

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Wednesday, October 18

New Library Titles

– PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

Thursday, October 19

Disney+ Originals

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 3

Friday, October 20

New Library Titles

– Werewolf by Night in Color

New to Disney+

Goosebumps – Episode 6

Tuesday, October 24

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Wednesday, October 25

New Library Titles

– Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)

– Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)

– Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)

New to Disney+

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari – All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, October 26

Disney+ Originals

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 4

Friday, October 27

New Library Titles

– Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)

Disney+ Originals

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – Premiere

New to Disney+

Goosebumps – Episode 7

Tuesday, October 31

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 6 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)