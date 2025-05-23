The day is finally here. On Friday afternoon, Oscar Mayer’s six iconic Wienermobiles will hit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first-ever “Wienie 500” race, in celebration of Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 (12:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

It marks the first time in a decade all six vehicles in the company fleet will be at the same location, and it’s the first time they’ve ever raced.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wienie 500.

What is the Wienie 500?

The “Wienie 500” is a first-of-its-kind spectacle where the fleet of Wienermobiles will haul buns to the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a race unlike any other.

When is the Wienie 500?

The race is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. during race week’s annual Carb Day festivities.

How can I watch the Wienie 500?

The race will be streamed live on Friday, May 23 at 2 p.m. ET on the FOX Sports app and across @INDYCARonFOX social accounts, and fans can catch highlights from the race during Sunday’s Indy 500 pre-race show on FOX.

Who’s racing in the Wienie 500?

Each Wienermobile will represent a regional favorite:

New York Dog for the East

Slaw Dog for the Southeast

Chilli Dog for the South

Chi Dog for the Midwest

Seattle Dog for the Northwest

Sonoran Dog for the Southwest

RELATED: A guide to picking a Wienermobile for the inaugural Wienie 500

Can I bet on the Wienie 500?

Yes. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a free-to-play contest where fans will have the opportunity to win big by just answering questions ahead of the race on Friday. The entries that rack up the most points will have an opportunity to share a piece of the total cash prize of $10,000. Visit DraftKings Sportsbook to submit your entry.

Why hot dogs?

“The Indy 500 marks the unofficial kickoff of summer and the start of hot dog season,” said Kelsey Rice, brand communications director at Oscar Mayer. “As a brand known for sparking smiles in disarmingly delightful ways, it’s only fitting that we bring a race of epic proportions to the Speedway and celebrate a timeless tradition: delicious meats and a little friendly competition to kick off a summer of wieners.”

Roughly 42,000 hot dogs were served at last year’s Indy 500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

BEST OF FOX SPORTS’ INDY 500 COVERAGE:

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !