On May 30, 2024, Sony treated PlayStation fans to a brief-yet-packed showing of some games it has around the corner. Some of these titles are expected to arrive this year on PS5 (as well as PC), while a few others are likely to arrive next year.

So let’s dive into everything Sony showed off today.

Concord

Concord, the upcoming online first-person hero shooter, got its debut showing today with a highlight on its unique characters as well as in-engine gameplay. It’s definitely giving some witty banter, sci-fi, Marvel-esque vibes to my ears and eyes. Concord comes out on August 23, 2024.

God of War Ragnarok comes to PC on September 19, 2024



God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC! I’m sure you already suspected that, but we got a look at daddy Kratos smashing up baddies with some previews of its PC features, such as ultrawide support and all the major super sampling tech, and it comes with the game’s great Valhalla DLC too! Kratos’ latest adventure arrives on PC on September 19, 2024.

Dynasty Warriors Origins



With epic melee weapon skirmishes against massive amounts of foes, Dynasty Warriors Origins looks like it’s going all in on totally unrealistic yet fully badass combat.

Infinity Nikki



Are you ready to walk the path of a stylist? That’s what Infinity Nikki promises, with cute outfits, fantasy vistas, platforming, and the ability to shoot little cats out of cannons!

Ballad of Antara



With moody color themes, epic dark fantasy vibes, and some very satisfying melee weapon sound effects, Ballad of Antara is definitely worth keeping an eye on if you’re into brawls against mythic creatures in a magical realm. Ballad of Antara is expected to arrive in 2025.

Skydance’s Behemoth



Hey, remember the PS VR2? Sorry, but hey, it’s nice to see some new games coming out for Sony’s somewhat struggling headset. With both first-person sword battles and some neat mechanics with a rope weapon you can use to pull enemies and weapons around, this could prove to be a very satisfying VR experience.

Alien Rogue Incursion



Alien Rogue Incursion aims to bring its HR Giger-inspired horror vibes to a PlayStation VR headset near you…you know, if you feel you won’t die of absolute fraking terror.

Marvel Rivals



It’s like third-person Overwatch but you know, with a Marvel license or something! Joking aside, Rivals may set itself apart with its third-person action and good use of its source material.

Where Winds Meet



With a trailer focusing on some tense and speedy-lookin’ one-on-one showdowns, Where Winds Meet is currently in development for PS5.

Until Dawn



Supermassive’s 2015 interactive teen horror movie is being rebuilt and upgraded for current hardware. Until Dawn’s PS5 and PC trailer at this month’s State of Play wasn’t short on gruesome contraptions and hellish ways to see its characters murdered.

Path of Exile 2



Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile 2 is set to arrive on PS5 in 2024. Cast into a dark fantasy world tortured by monsters and disease, players will have to take on the role of fearless warriors seeking victory and, of course, better and better loot. Keep this one on your radar if Diablo 4 hasn’t been doing it for you. Path of Exile 2 arrives on PS5 via Early Access in late 2024.

Silent Hill 2



Today we got a closer look at the upcoming remake of horror classic Silent Hill 2. Complete with a very Resident Evil 4-inspired camera set up and gruesome beasts, time will tell if this remake lives up to the hype when it launches on October 8, 2024.

Monster Hunter Wilds



We finally got a real look at the next entry in the beloved Monster Hunter franchise. Yes, there are cute Palicos as well as menacing beasts. Tonight’s trailer showed off some of the game’s world too, which sports sandstorms and plenty of open space to engage in battle with creatures while riding aboard your bird mount. The game is expected to arrive in 2025.

Astro Bot



Hope you weren’t tired of our pal Astro! Looking far more ambitious and elaborate than the delightful PS5 pack-in game Astro’s Playroom and absolutely packed with cameos from throughout PlayStation history to trigger your brand nostalgia, this definitely looks like it’ll rise above the status of novelty to be something rather interesting. Astro Bot arrives on September 6.

And that wraps everything we saw at tonight’s State of Play. It was a short but sweet showing of some neat-looking games coming to the PS5.