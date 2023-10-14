While many of you have memories of Dick Butkus on the gridiron, I think about him in his terrific commercials for Lite Beer from Miller. He was a natural. OK, he was really good, but not as great as he was during a game. My favorite spot of his was “The First Lite Beer Bowling Tournament” or maybe the one when he and Bubba Smith just came from the opera but couldn’t understand a word of it. They were going next to the ballet (and hoping it was in English). The premise of all these ads was the argument as to whether the best part of Lite was that it tasted great or was less filling. It’s kind of like watching the baseball postseason after your team has been eliminated. Is it simply more fun or less aggravating? Think about that after you finish today’s quiz. Have fun and learn a lot.