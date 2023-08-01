Netflix Games have been around for some time now, and the streaming service has steadily been expanding its list of titles available. If you’re unsure how gaming on Netflix works (or didn’t even realise it was a thing to begin with) we’re here to unpack it.

What is Netflix Games?

Image: Netflix

For a long time now, Netflix has been our go-to for finding movies and TV shows to watch. Now the streamer has moved into mobile games as well.

Games are rolled into your existing Netflix subscription and appear inside the Netflix app on your mobile device. Netflix says there are no additional fees, ads or in-app purchases, so if you’re asked to fork out some dollars it’s probably a scam.

While the games will be played within the Netflix app you still need to download each one, like you would an app.

Games will also not be available on Kids’ profiles, and a pin will be required for games if you’ve set one up.

What games are available on Netflix?

Netflix’s gaming library has grown to include a long list of different titles since the offering began in November 2021.

This includes:

Tomb Raider Reloaded

Dust & Neon

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Poinpy

Relic Hunters: Rebels

Rival Pirates

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Before Your Eyes

Dragon Up

Kentucky Route Zero

Lucky Luna

OXENFREE

Scriptic: Crime Stories

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

This Is a True Story

Twelve Minutes

Bowling Ballers

Shooting Hoops

Skies of Chaos

Teeter (Up)

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Card Blast

Exploding Kittens

Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade

Heads Up!

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Knittens

Krispee Street

Puzzle Gods

Shatter Remastered

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Wild Things: Animal Adventures

Asphalt Xtreme

Dungeon Dwarves

Moonlighter

Cats & Soup

Country Friends

Flutter Butterflies

Immortality

Spiritfarer

SpongeBob: Get Cooking

Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game

Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt

Wonderputt Forever

Desta: The Memories Between

Into the Breach

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

Dominoes Cafe

Mahjong Solitaire

Solitaire

What’s new?

August is here, and with it comes a new suite of games on Netflix – and they’re pretty exciting if you ask us. The latest additions are:

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals : Shadowy cult members. Ghostly radio signals. Spacetime portals. Investigate a dark new mystery in this interactive story game set in a familiar world.

: Shadowy cult members. Ghostly radio signals. Spacetime portals. Investigate a dark new mystery in this interactive story game set in a familiar world. Sonic Prime Dash: Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog.

Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog. Too Hot To Handle 2: More choices, bigger drama. Change your look and make a play: true love or hot hook-up? Risk it all in the next season of this interactive story game.

More choices, bigger drama. Change your look and make a play: true love or hot hook-up? Risk it all in the next season of this interactive story game. The Queen’s Gambit Chess: Welcome to Beth Harmon’s world. Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show.

Welcome to Beth Harmon’s world. Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show. Cut the Rope Daily: Solve one new logic puzzle every day to keep your streak alive. Cut ropes and pop balloons to feed cute green monster Om Nom, who’s craving a candy fix!

What else do I need to know about Netflix games?

In a blog post, Netflix said it’s trying to cater to every kind of player:

Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.

No Squid Game yet, but c’est la vie.

Which devices can you use?

Currently, Netflix Games is only available on an Android phone or tablet running Android 8.0 or later, or an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 15 or later.

You’ll also need an active Netflix subscription, an internet connection and enough storage space on your device to download the game, and then you’re good to go.

