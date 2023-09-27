Have you seen a possum near your property? If yes, this post will help you understand them more. So, let’s dive into the world of possums and explore what you can do when these adorable creatures visit your yard. You will also learn about why you should hire professionals for possum removal, the law that protects them, and more. So, without much ado, let’s get started!

Engaging in possum harassment or interference is against the law. If you happen to come across common brush tail possums in buildings, municipal parks, or municipal gardens, there are ways to effectively manage their presence. If you happen to have common brush tail possums taking up residence in your buildings, there are a couple of options to consider. One option is to safely trap them and release them back onto the same property.

Another option, if necessary, is to seek the assistance of a qualified veterinarian who can provide euthanasia services. Ringtail possums are not commonly found in buildings and they typically do not cause any harm to municipal parks. Engaging in the capture of a ringtail possum without proper authorization is considered to be against the law.

Similar to how various creatures, including humans, are drawn to certain environments, possums may be enticed by the allure of your abode, thanks to the presence of food, water, and shelter. Possums, being the resourceful creatures they are, have quite an eclectic palate. They possess a knack for seizing opportunities when it comes to satisfying their hunger.

From indulging in delectably torn fruits to sneaking a taste of our beloved pets’ food, these clever critters will stop at nothing to satiate their appetites. Incorporating elements that appeal to wildlife can bring these fascinating creatures right to your doorstep. Let’s explore a few specific scenarios that might entice them into your yard:

If you happen to have fruit trees in your lovely garden, you might encounter a delightful challenge: the fallen fruits might just catch the attention of some curious possums.

In addition to their varied diet, possums also enjoy indulging in the occasional feast of rats and mice. Imagine this: picture-perfect home, cozy and inviting. But wait, what’s that? Unwanted guests have made themselves at home. Yes, we’re talking about those pesky rodents. Believe it or not, these little creatures can attract attention from unexpected visitors, like possums, who can sniff out the scent from miles away. It’s time to take action and restore the harmony of your humble abode.

By leaving your pet’s food bowls out overnight, you might unintentionally attract some unexpected visitors, such as possums.

Discover these fascinating creatures that may seek refuge in the cozy nooks beneath your deck or in the depths of your basement.

Keeping your garden bush neatly trimmed is essential to maintaining a peaceful and harmonious outdoor space. By ensuring that your bush is well-maintained, you can prevent unwanted visitors, such as possums, from seeking refuge within its branches.

Yes, they do! These wildlife creatures are disease transmitters. They act like a vector for many illnesses. Some of them are as follows:

Chagas disease

Tularemia

Coccidiosis

Tuberculosis

Fever

Trichomoniasis

Leptospirosis

Toxoplasmosis

Possums also carry fleas, mites, ticks, and bacteria that may make your life tough. Therefore, it’s always better to hire a possum control service and eliminate them from your premises.

Possums cannot be caught, killed, or released without a license in Australia. Legal protections apply to these species. Not employing a licensed possum removal specialist is unlawful. When you hire one, you avoid legal hassles. These professionals are allowed to release possums.

The novice or DIYer can eliminate these critters using livestock and toxic bite traps. Possums are outlawed in many nations, thus the pests may die during the treatment. We recommend scheduling a possum control service. Possums are humanely removed and released by specialists. That leaves no one wounded! Isn’t everyone winning?

The specialists eliminate bugs and offer advice on preventing future infestations. Professionals properly check your home and explain how possums might get in. It might be an overgrown tree limb near your roof, a water pipe, a complex hole, a damaged fence, or anything else. The specialists recommend these permanent remedies.

They may request decluttering, shrub trimming, or pet food storage. Possums investigate your home for fruits and rubbish canned food. Pests will avoid your property if you remove these sources.

Professionals finish their work on time. An expert arrives promptly and inspects your home to determine the infestation. Possums are removed safely when they figure everything out. Many top-notch organizations offer emergency pest eradication. If you or your community is used to these pests, write down a company’s name for emergencies.

Possum control services are quick because the professionals are well-trained, experienced, and qualified. Searching Google for a solution takes no time. They need to comprehend the circumstances and implement the best answer. Their knowledge and expertise enable them to solve problems quickly. These pest control professionals also know the creature’s behaviors and can plan their actions.

Possums contain germs and pathogens. Additionally, they may scatter saliva and faces everywhere. Sanitization is required following possum removal. Professionals check and sanitize, making your home cleaner.

A DIY may need a lot of work. You must obtain the tools, plan their treatment, and get dirty. However, professionals need to be called. End of story! It’s simple?

Was learning about possums fun? Even if not, a possum removal company can make it easy for you. So, don’t try to handle these wildlife creatures on your own, hire professionals for dead possum removal and control.