If you’re at all invested in the world of video games you’ve likely heard the buzz around Starfield. It’s the next big game from Bethesda (makers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout) and it’s the first exclusive Xbox release since the publisher was bought by Microsoft. All in all, it’s a pretty big deal, so if you want a quick guide to all things Starfield and which version you should buy, keep reading.

What is Starfield?

Starfield is Bethesda’s latest open-world RPG, this time set in space.

You’ll live out your space exploration dreams, creating the character you want and travelling through the stars to your heart’s content. The game is set in the year 2330, where humanity has settled new planets outside our solar system, and you, as a member of Constellation, will navigate these new universes to find rare artifacts.

In overwhelming news, there are more than 1,000 planets to explore in Starfield, all of which you can do in a fully customisable spaceship with your chosen crew.

Basically, there’s a lot to see and do in Starfield. You can find out more in the deep dive below.

What platforms is Starfield on?

As mentioned, this is Bethesda’s first major game release under Microsoft. This means the game will be exclusive to PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Sorry PlayStation players, but you have other things to look forward to.

What time does it release in Australia?

The hype for Starfield is so real that the exact time the game releases counts almost as much as the day itself.

The wide release date of Starfield is on September 6. However, certain versions of the game will allow players early access, which begins on September 1.

Pre-loading for Starfield has already begun, so if you want to be ready ahead of time, you can start downloading it now. With Australian internet speeds, it will probably just be ready by the time release day rolls around.

Bethesda has confirmed global release times for Starfield, which in Australia is at 10:00 am (AEST) on September 1 and 6.

Which version should you buy?

Given it’s such a big release, Starfield has multiple different versions up for pre-order, each with its own benefits. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Standard Edition: If you pre-order the standard edition of Starfield, along with the game, you’ll receive the Old Mars skin pack, which includes a laser cutter and deep mining helmet & pack. Note that the standard edition of Starfield will also be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers from day one.

Premium Edition (digital only): This edition gets you the base game as well as the Shattered Space story expansion, early access, Constellation skin pack and access to Starfield digital artbook and original soundtrack.

Premium Edition Upgrade: This version is for those who have purchased the base game but also want the bonus features listed in the edition above, including early access. You get all the same perks, except the physical edition comes with a Steelbook display case and a Constellation patch.

Constellation Edition: The collector's edition of the game comes with a digital version of the base game plus a Starfield Chronomark watch, watch case, Constellation path and steel book display case, as well as the other perks listed in the Premium Edition. Unfortunately, this one is quite popular and is sold out at a lot of retailers already.

Prices for each of these editions do vary depending on retailer, but we’ve run down the RRP for them below:

Standard Edition – $119.95

Premium edition (digital) – $169.95

Premium edition upgrade (physical) – $59.95

Constellation edition – $499.95

You can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for as little as $11.95 a month, which also gets you access to the digital base game of Starfield, as well as many other games, all for the price of subscription.

The main factor when choosing between editions is factoring in just how eager you are to play Starfield. If you absolutely cannot wait any longer, the five days of early access in the Premium Edition will get you playing the game quicker than anything else. Plus, it gets you a few cool collectibles.

If you’re more tentative and just want to test whether you like Starfield before fully committing, you’re better off sticking with the standard edition or subscribing to Game Pass.