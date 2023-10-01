EVgo, one of the nation’s largest public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles, released an update related to network enhancements through the ReNew program.

The company is working to boost reliability and elevate the customer experience, with a focus on six pillars: Resilience, Prevention, Diagnostics, Rapid Response, Analysis, and Continuous Customer Service.

In terms of hardware, EVgo upgraded, replaced, or decommissioned legacy equipment at more than 120 stalls in key markets across the United States during the first half of the year. The cumulative total is now over 350 DC fast-charging stalls nationally since the start of 2022.

An important thing is that EVgo is increasing the power output (nearly all stations operationalized year to date in 2023 feature high-power 350 kilowatt fast chargers), but also is installing bigger sites (95 percent of all sites include at least four stalls, while more than 40 percent under construction featuring at least six stalls). In terms of automatic authentication and payments, EVgo added eight new models to its Autocharge+ service for a total of about 30 models (CCS only).

Other advances include a significant reduction in repair times – by half in a matter of the past 12 months.

One of the most interesting things is an internal target to achieve One & Done (to successfully initiate a charging session on the first attempt) success rates of over 95 percent by the end of 2023. EVgo does not reveal what the current rate is but says that it improved by six percentage points over the first half of the year.

EVgo with around 900 fast-charging locations in 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states is one of the largest players in the fast-charging market. It has significant projects underway, including the one with General Motors, which already resulted in 1,000 charging stall installations, and in the near future, it intends to add more* NACS charging connectors (* on top of the existing ones, developed with the use of CHAdeMO adapters).