New evidence provided by one of Trump’s lawyers has implicated Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in the Trump coup plot.

CNN reported:

Emails obtained by CNN corroborate what Chesebro told Michigan prosecutors: He communicated with the top Trump campaign lawyer, Matt Morgan, and another campaign official, Mike Roman, to ferry the documents to Washington on January 5.

From there, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and a Pennsylvania congressman assisted in the effort to get the documents into Pence’s hands.

“This is a high-level decision to get the Michigan and Wisconsin votes there,” Chesebro told Michigan prosecutors. “And they had to enlist, you know, a US senator to try to expedite it, to get it to Pence in time.”

A spokesman for Sen. Johnson downplayed his involvement and said that it only amounted to a few seconds as if participating in an attempt to overthrow the United States government for just a few seconds makes the senator’s action less of a crime against democracy.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) has already been confirmed as an active participant in the insurrection, but Sen. Johnson has spent years denying involvement in the plot.

It was not his constitutional duty to play a role in delivering fake electors to the Capitol.

Johnson’s involvement is a reminder that the plot was masterminded and run by the Trump campaign, but the Republican Party when faced with a choice, chose to attack instead of defend democracy.

