





Evinova, a clinical trial technology company, is partnering with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC) to integrate Evinova’s remote patient monitoring offering into I-SPY 2.2, a platform trial that provides a framework to study multiple novel therapeutic treatment arms for women with newly diagnosed, locally advanced breast cancer. A platform trial is a clinical trial design that allows for the simultaneous evaluation of multiple interventions or treatments against a common control group within a single, ongoing protocol that could lead to efficient and adaptable research. Evinova’s RPM module will be used to warn healthcare professionals of early symptoms of interstitial lung disease (ILD), a possible adverse event for one treatment arm in the study. Evinova’s RPM allows for real-time monitoring of patients’ health status and treatment intake between clinical visits and notifies healthcare providers of the potential onset or worsening of symptoms related to a potential toxicity, specifically ILD. By having access to this data, healthcare providers will have the ability to triage patients who might need further clinical evaluation and intervene quickly based on guidelines. According to Evinova, this could potentially reduce the likelihood of progression to high-grade ILD and dose reduction, hold or interruption of treatment. “One of the primary goals of I-SPY 2.2 is to get better treatments to patients faster and with fewer side effects,” Dr. Laura Esserman, founder of the I-SPY trials and QLHC, said in a statement. “New bispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates have the promise of eliminating traditional chemotherapy, but they too are associated with potential serious side effects. One of those complications is ILD, but early identification may be the key to preventing it from becoming a serious complication. Evinova makes it possible for us to monitor people using the drug every day, from the comfort of their home.” Cristina Duran, president of Evinova, said that with real-time alerts to both patients and sites, Evinova’s RPM solution for toxicity monitoring will give care teams the ability to review and take proactive actions based on guidelines. “At Evinova, we’re passionate about accelerating better health outcomes through technology like RPM that enables global life science leaders to overcome critical research challenges and deliver a better clinical trial experience for both sites and patients,” Duran said. THE LARGER TREND In 2023, AstraZeneca launched Evinova with the aim of bringing digital health solutions already in use globally by the pharma company to clinical research organizations, trial sponsors and care teams and patients. The company uses established digital technology solutions to streamline clinical trial design and delivery in order to reduce time and costs in medicine development. The venture also dives into digital remote patient monitoring and therapeutics. Other companies involved in remote patient monitoring include Sibel Health, a spin-out of Northwestern University, which closed a $30 million Series C equity financing round in March and received its seventh FDA clearance. Sibel Health’s FDA-cleared ANNE One platform contains advanced wearable sensors, AI-enabled data analytics, and an integrated mobile software and cloud platform. It also offers wireless monitoring of patients’ vital signs and can be used for patients 12 years and older. In 2024, Doccla, a provider of virtual ward and remote patient monitoring services, secured £35 million ($38.6 million) in an oversubscribed Series B funding round. That same year, CoachCare secured a $48 million strategic growth investment. CoachCare works with individual practices and hospital systems to provide a remote patient monitoring service for patients with acute and chronic conditions, and it offers connected devices for providers to capture patient data. The company also provides a virtual health platform for follow-ups and chronic care management.