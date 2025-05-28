By Shariq Khan and Georgina McCartney

NEW YORK/HOUSTON (Reuters) – A former senior analyst at U.S. trading company Freepoint Commodities has sued the company, alleging that top executives pressured employees to facilitate insider trading and retaliated against employees that objected.

The lawsuit, filed in a New York federal court on May 14 by former employee Andrew Martin, claims Freepoint fired Martin in November to stop him from flagging unethical practices on the company’s oil team during an FBI visit of its headquarters in December.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company has denied the allegations and said it dismissed Martin for performance-related reasons.

“We will contest these spurious allegations from an employee dismissed for performance reasons,” Freepoint said in a statement.

Freepoint is still in a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), which it entered in December 2023 as part of a settlement to resolve charges of bribing Brazilian officials. One of the conditions of that agreement was that Freepoint strengthen its corporate governance.

Martin alleges in the lawsuit that Freepoint’s global head of oil, Sarathi Roy, and head of refined products, Shai Barnea, sought to maximize Freepoint’s profits by manipulating markets through solicitation of material, non-public information from oil producers and refiners.

The lawsuit also alleges they distributed copyrighted material from subscription-based providers of market intelligence and research without permission.

The events took place both before and after the settlement with the DoJ, according to the lawsuit.

Neither Barnea nor Roy responded to Reuters requests for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Barnea pushed Martin to leverage personal contacts at Shell’s Deer Park Refinery in Texas to gain non-public insider information on a labor strike there in 2015. Martin worked at Shell Trading before he joined Freepoint in 2014.

The suit alleges that Barnea intended to trade on that information and that could have impacted gasoline prices in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Deer Park did not reply to a request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Barnea also pushed Martin to misappropriate oil market analysis models that he had access to in his previous job at Shell Trading.

Other Freepoint staff used data and tools from previous employers, considered trade secrets, as recently as summer 2024, according to the lawsuit.

Shell Trading did not respond to a request for comment.

Martin’s lawsuit says he lodged complaints about Roy and Barnea promoting unethical behavior, and raised his concerns directly with Freepoint Chief Executive Dave Messer in August last year.