A former customer services officer with Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific has been arrested and remanded in custody after spending more than 15 years on the run for allegedly accepting bribes to help a human trafficking syndicate smuggle travellers overseas.

Former Cathay employee Tsui Ying-kit, 44, was escorted to West Kowloon Court on Tuesday afternoon to face four counts of conspiracy for an agent to accept advantages.

According to a charge sheet, the defendant conspired with two then-colleagues and others to ensure an unspecified number of travellers could check in for their flights and go through security checks in return for financial rewards between September 2008 and August 2009.

The document did not provide the nationalities of the travellers concerned.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said in a statement that Tsui had accepted bribes of HK$1,000 (US$127) to HK$2,000 for each request made by the syndicate.

Tsui had been placed on the wanted list since failing to report to ICAC in October 2009. He was arrested after returning to Hong Kong on Monday, according to the anti-corruption watchdog.