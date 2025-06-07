PARIS — Former French Open champions Justine Henin and Andre Agassi will present the women’s and men’s singles trophies at Roland-Garros, organizers said Saturday.

Henin won the clay-court Grand Slam four times. Agassi lifted the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy in 1999. He was also twice runner-up in Paris.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka takes on No. 2 Coco Gauff later Saturday in the women’s final, with the winner receiving the trophy from Henin.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will be up against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s final Sunday.