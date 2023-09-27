An ex-clown who works as a special needs teacher has allegedly shot and killed his wife while she was desperately begging 911 dispatcher for help.

James Anderson, 37, allegedly killed his 34-year-old wife Victoria Anderson in Cleveland, Texas, while their son aged three was in the house with them.

Anderson was arrested on Sunday after a five-hour standoff with police and a SWAT team, during which he allowed his son to exit the house. The toddler was unharmed but covered in his mother’s blood, according to ABC13.

The alleged killer was the Special Education Department Chair for Santa Fe Middle School, where he started working in 2022.

But before his career as a middle school teacher, Anderson worked as a clown and balloon artist, calling himself ‘Mister Jazzz’ for performances at children’s parties and public libraries.

Videos from nearly a decade ago show the father-of-one in a red shirt, black vest and red bowler while doing a tutorial on how to do balloon animals on Youtube.

He also owned a clown business under his pseudonym ‘Mister Jazzz’ and Mr. Jazzz the Clown’, according to business records obtained by the US Sun.

Anderson was listed as the owner, but it is unclear whether the business is still running.

On his online biography for the school district’s website, Anderson presented himself as a family man.

He wrote: ‘When I’m not busy working, I love hanging out with my family. I also like doing stuff in my yard, but not when it’s insanely hot outside! Another thing I’m really into is reading.’

The clown-turned-teacher has now been charged with his wife’s murder.

Victoria dialed 911 just before 5pm on Sunday and said her husband was threatening to shoot her, according to a statement from the City of Houston.

The 911 dispatcher reported hearing a gunshot while on the phone with the victim.

When officers arrived at the couple’s home in the 4300 block of Vista Ridge Drive in Cleveland, they ordered Anderson to leave the house.

He refused, but eventually sent his toddler son outside, who was covered in blood, which turned out to be his mother Victoria’s.

SWAT team members and negotiators spent five hours outside the home until Anderson eventually surrendered without further incident.

Police then entered the home and found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics shortly after.

The couple’s son was taken to a hospital for observation before being released into the care of family members, reported local station KHOU11.

The facts of the case were presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, who charged Anderson with murder. He has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

Yesterday a judge set his bond at $300,000 and he is set to be back in court on December 13. Authorities said they don’t want him to have any contact with his son.

During Anderson’s appearance in court, it was mentioned that the victim had recently removed guns from the family home, after which the suspect reportedly called 911 to report this.

The Cleveland Independent School District confirmed their employee’s arrest on Monday and said in a statement: ‘Cleveland ISD is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic domestic violence situation involving one of the staff members at Santa Fe Middle School, James Anderson.

‘Mr. Anderson has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.’

While authorities said they don’t know what led to Sunday’s killing, domestic problems were previously reported at the home.

They also said the couple might have been going through a divorce.

‘Domestic violence is a very serious thing in our city, and we want to make sure that we do our part to push the information out to get out of these violent relationships,’ A. Rodriguez with the Houston Police Department said.