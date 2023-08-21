





Former Giants running back and current radio host Tiki Barber said he has apologized to the Jets and their coach, Robert Saleh, about an incorrect report he made the regarding team’s practices against the Buccaneers last week. The ex-tailback accused Saleh of canceling joint practices with Tampa Bay for a different reason than he had publicly stated.

Barber, who hosts an afternoon talk show on with Evan Roberts on WFAN-AM in New York, said he spoke with Saleh about the matter and believes everything has been “smoothed” out.

“We have talked it out, so to speak. Just wanted to get that out there because some people were curious about my thinking,” Barber said Monday, via Andy Vasquez of the Star-Ledger. “We speculate in this business, and I was wrong.”

Barber said “we’ve smoothed it out” after talking w Jets, Saleh but still “wanted to apologize publicly” to both. “We have talked it out, so to speak. Just wanted to get that out there bc some people were curious abt my thinking… We speculate in this business and I was wrong.” https://t.co/mZpSDP8OFp — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) August 21, 2023

In the week leading up to the Jets’ preseason game against the Bucs, New York was scheduled to host joint practices with Tampa Bay. However, a few days before the Buccaneers arrived in New York, the Jets canceled Thursday’s joint practice, forcing the Bucs to find another place to practice. Ultimately, the Bucs were allowed to work out at the Giants’ practice facility.

Saleh and the Jets cited player safety as the reason for the cancellation, arguing that a second joint practice could lead to more fights and injuries, but Barber thought there was a different reason for the move.

“There were lots of theories on why, but I believe, from what I have now ascertained … through a second-hand party, that Coach Saleh couldn’t be at practice,” Barber initially reported on WFAN, via Awful Announcing. “This is the most important part of it. They are being filmed by Hard Knocks. That when Saleh couldn’t be there, they had to cancel practice. It would elicit questions. ‘Why isn’t the coach here?’ What Hard Knocks is showing has caused Robert Saleh to be criticized.”

WFAN posted the video on social media and it went viral, but Barber’s theory was quickly denounced by reporters who confirmed that Saleh did attend Jets practice on Thursday.

The #Jets literally held a practice that day & Saleh was there. https://t.co/v5jeurO9iO — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 18, 2023

This is not accurate. Saleh was at practice yesterday. https://t.co/fnwIBeQ3fW — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 18, 2023

Umm…Robert Saleh had a press conference from training camp yesterday Here's a picture from yesterday's practice with him in the background ⬇ WTF are you talking about 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ih2PVZcwKU — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 18, 2023

When Barber apologized on air, he called his report “reckless.”

“I know where I went wrong,” Barber said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.







