It took only one season for Kyrie Irving to turn his career around. After his successful stint in Cleveland, Kyrie spent seasons after seasons bouncing around from one team to another, until finally finding a home in Dallas last year. Moreover, his reputation gradually started taking a hit because of his off-court antics and frequent absence from the court. But this season, he has led the Mavs to the NBA Finals and changed the narrative in his favor. And his former coach Phil Handy made a strong plea for Kyrie following his success, which was shot down by media veteran Chris Broussard.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Handy shared a picture of him and Kyrie back from the NBA Finals during their time together in Cleveland and claimed that many people who have allegedly tried to bury Kyrie’s career over the years owe him a heartfelt apology. Discussing Handy’s post on The Odd Couple Podcast, former ESPN employee Chris Broussard hit the former Lakers Assistant Coach with a harsh reality, “The overwhelming majority of the criticism that Kyrie got, he brought on himself.”

