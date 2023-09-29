RUGBY league legend Sam Burgess and his fiancée Lucy Graham have had their first child together.

The pair welcomed a little girl named Robbie on Wednesday, just days out from the 2023 NRL Grand Final.

4 The footy star and his fiancée appeared proud as punch in a snap from hospital Credit: Instagram

4 The famous pair became engaged in June while on their babymoon in Fiji Credit: Instagram

Burgess, 34, shared the exciting news live on Friday’s Sunrise show.

He gushed: “Big news, little baby Robbie arrived earlier this week, grand final week, we’re cheering.

“I’m on very limited sleep, I’m getting used to that again.

“It’s been great and both mum and bub are doing well, all very happy here.”

Already a dad of two – Poppy, six, and Billy, four – with his ex-wife Phoebe Burgess, the footy star seemed proud as punch to announce the newest addition to his family.

An adorable snap showed Burgess holding newborn Robbie – who weighed 3.8kg at birth – in hospital and grinning ear to ear, with Graham, 33, by his side.

His hairdresser fiancée looked stunning in white as she rested her left hand on her bub’s head and leaned into Burgess’ shoulder.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs player, who appeared on SAS Australia 2021, wrote on Instagram: “Heading home with my two beautiful girls @lcygrhm.

“Meet Robbie Burgess born 27.9.23. Our hearts are extremely full.”

Burgess and Robbie became engaged in June this year while enjoying their babymoon in Fiji.

Her huge diamond ring was clearly visible in a number of photos shared to Instagram.

It came after the pair revealed in March that Graham was pregnant and would be relocating from her home in the UK to Australia.

She had a baby shower in May, where she was presented with a rather graphic cake decorated to look like a baby’s head crowning and covered in blood.

Footage from the event showed her biting into the cake before it fell to the floor.

Her friends were heard laughing in the background.

Graham wrote on Instagram: “Thank you so much to my amazing friends for organising the most wonderful last-minute baby shower/wedding I could have wished for.

“I love you all. There’s no place like home.”

She wore a pale blue and pink strapless dress with white heels and gold bangles around her wrist for the special occasion.

After retiring in 2019, Burgess worked as an assistant coach at South Sydney Rabbitohs, the club where he earned his legendary status.

He was born in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire and played in England for the Bradford Bulls in the Super League.

The dual-code star will soon return to England after being named Warrington’s new coach from next season.

He will replace sacked Daryl Powell after first choice Justin Holbrook changed his mind at the last minute.

But he will first add his voice to England’s preparations for the Test series against Tonga.

Burgess is set to join Shaun Wane’s squad to pass on the benefits of his iconic playing career and help out in training.

4 Graham was presented with a graphic cake of a baby’s head crowning at her shower Credit: Instagram