VIEWERS have switched off Channel 5’s new drama The Ex Wife after they realised why the miniseries was giving them total déjà vu.

The Ex-Wife is a four-part drama currently airing on Channel 5, but viewers feel like they’ve seen it before.

The drama sees actress Céline Buckens star as Tasha. Married to Tom Mison’s Jack, Tasha is the wife with the picture-perfect life. There’s only one problem, Jack’s ex-wife Jen, played by New Amsterdam star Janet Montgomery, is always around.

Per the show’s official synopsis, Tasha wants Jen out of their lives for good, but despite her pleas to Jack to tell Jen to back off, it seems the pesky ex is unable to get the message.

But, with twists and turns at every corner, The Ex Wife leaves viewers wondering if Jen is really the villain.

Rizzle Kicks musician Jordan Stephens rounds out the central cast as Tasha’s close friend Sam.

In supporting roles are Claire Foster and Jack’s sister Hayley, Adam Drew as Toby and Sam Hoare as Johnny.

The Ex Wife began airing last night, but viewers all had the same complaint, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss where they’ve seen the series before.

“I feel like this is a repeat. I’m sure I’ve seen this before?” one pondered.

The Ex Wife originally debuted on Paramount+ last year. But that’s not where viewers think they’ve seen it before.

Working it out, another viewer said: “Watching The Ex Wife on Channel 5 but feeling like I’ve already seen it. Apparently it was featured on Gogglebox, so that must be why I’m getting déjà vu.”

“Feels like déjà vu because of Gogglebox,” a third agreed.

“I vaguely recall it wound them up, too,” a fourth viewer recalled.

While a fifth said: “Think I will bow out of watching this.”

Discussing their complaints about the series, another viewer said: “This is one of those dramas you stick with and then regret it!”

Viewers were mainly annoyed by how posh Tasha and Jack’s house is.

“Why do all these Channel 5 dramas have posh people in ridiculously posh houses? It’s like an episode of Grand Designs,” one viewer asked.

“‘I’m just going to take a quick sauna’ said no one ever in the UK,” another commented.

“Is this how posh middle-class people are in London?” a third raged.

Viewers also disliked some of the loud, suspenseful sounds in last night’s episode.

“Why the booming noise in the background when they’re in the house? It’s hurting my ears,” complained one viewer.

Meanwhile, another switched off the series then and there. “Am done – the music is making my ears bleed.”

However, other Channel 5 viewers found the series thrilling and were left excited for the next instalment of the drama.

“Enjoying The Ex Wife,” one said, while another added that it’s an “excellent drama.”

The Ex Wife continues on Sunday at 9pm on Channel 5. All four episodes are also available to stream on My5 and Paramount+.