The “ring of fire” is coming. Confusingly called an annular (no, not annual!) solar eclipse, this rare celestial event on October 14, 2023 will be visible from eight U.S. states in the U.S. southwest.

It won’t be as spectacular as the total solar eclipse coming to North America on April 8, 2024—but watching a perfect ring of sunlight around the new moon will sure be an unforgettable sight.

While the rest of North America lazily watches a meh partial solar eclipse, why not get yourself into the narrow 125 miles wide path to see the “ring of fire?” Thousands have already made plans and in some areas —chiefly Utah—hotels are in short supply. However, there are still plenty of lodging options throughout the path if you know where to look.

Be sure to within “the stripes”—the path of the moon’s antumbral shadow from Oregon to Texas—on … [+] October 14, 2023 to have a chance of seeing the “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse. GreatAmericanEclipse.com/Michael Zeiler

Here’s are eight places—from hotels and lodges to festivals and RV parks—to be on October 14 so you can wake-up to see one of the weirdest sights of your life. All had availability at the time of writing and all have an over 50% chance of clear skies on the day (avoid the coastal regions of Oregon and Texas to keep the odds in your favor):

La Pine, Oregon

Festival: The Beery House Eclipse Campout

Duration and time of “ring of fire”: 2 minutes 43 seconds at 9:18 a.m. PDT on October 14

A new performance art theater in the little town of La Pine in Central Oregon, its big kickoff event include 14 bands and reserved camping for October 13-15. Camping is also available nearby at La Pine State Park and Rosland Campground. More information.

Winnemucca, Nevada

Hotel:

Duration and time of “ring of fire”: 4 minutes 17 seconds at 9:20 a.m. PDT on October 14

Since Interstate 80 will take eclipse chasers into the path from both Reno, Sacramento and San Francisco in the west and from Salt Lake City. The smart folk will already be in Winnemucca (which has dozens of motels with rooms available at the time of writing) the night before perhaps ready to explore the picturesque Water Canyon nearby.

Levan, Utah

Lodging: Sandy Beach at Yuba Lake

Duration and time of “ring of fire”: 2 minutes 22 seconds at 10:27 a.m. MDT on October 14

Southern Utah is one of the most popular destinations for eclipse-chasers thanks to the presence of Bryce Canyon National Park and other beauty spots. Day-trippers from Salt Lake City will also likely keep Interstate 15 busy. Hotels are hard to come by but this lakeside resort has plenty of glamping tents, bungalows and RV sites.

Mancos, Colorado

Hotel: Mancos Inn & Hostel

Duration and time of “ring of fire”: 1 minutes 10 seconds at 10:32 a.m. MDT on October 14

This gateway town to Mesa Verde National Park in southwestern Colorado is near the northern limit of the path, where availability is easier simple because most eclipse-chasers prioritize a longer “ring of fire.” However, a shorter ring means a longer display of Baily’s beads.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Hotel: dozens!

Duration and time of “ring of fire”: 4 minutes 43 seconds at 10:34 a.m. MDT on October 14

One of the biggest cities in the path will be “ground zero” for two reasons—likely clear skies and its well timed Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Prices are creeping up, but at the time of writing there were dozens of hotels with rooms close to Balloon Fiesta Park.

Concan, Texas

RV/camping: Chapman Ranch

Duration and time of “ring of fire”: 4 minutes 30 seconds at 11:50 a.m. CDT on October 14

From Oct. 13 through Oct. 15 the Chapman Ranch Texas Hill Country will host a casual observing event a maize field. Tickets are $30 per person per night but entry is limited to self-contained RV/camper trailers. More information.

San Antonio, Texas

Hotel: Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk

Duration and time of “ring of fire”: 4 minutes 4 seconds at 11:52 a.m. CDT on October 14

As well as having rooms available at the time of writing, the central Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk will host a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party ($35) from 11:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.

Leakey, Texas

Hotel: The Historic Leakey Inn

Duration and time of “ring of fire”: 4 minutes 44 seconds at 11:49 a.m. CDT on October 14

Very close to the centerline in a zone that will see two solar eclipses inside six months, this small Hill Country hotel has a three-night minimum but normal rates of $110-$140/night. It’s planning an even bigger (and more expensive) event for the 2024 total solar eclipse. More information.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.