Karan Johar had a rocking 2023 thanks to the success of his directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He’ll begin 2024 with a bang, with his untitled romantic comedy, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Anand Tiwari. There’s a lot of excitement for the film among trade and industry insiders as they feel that it has a chance to score big time at the box office.

A source told, “The casting is appealing. Triptii Dimri, who has always been a fine actor, got a boost thanks to Animal. As Zoya aka Bhabhi 2, she was loved and became the new heartthrob of the nation. KJo’s film was supposed to release on August 25 last year. Now it releases after Animal and this has only gone in their favour.” Incidentally, the romcom releases in theatres on February 23, which is also Triptii’s birthday.

The source continued, “Vicky Kaushal, too, is having a dream run. Both Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Sam Bahadur went beyond expectations at the box office. Even Ammy Virk is a fine talent.” Neha Dhupia will also be seen in this film.

Quirky Plot Of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Lastly, the plot of the film is said to be one of the film’s USPs, “The film is about a girl who is pregnant with twins. Amusingly, one child belongs to one man and the other child’s father is the second man. A story like this is sure to leave the audience in splits.”

Title Can Be Changed To Rola

The sources are not sure of the title. While one source said that the film might be titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, another told us that the makers were also toying with the idea of naming it Rola. An industry insider said, “The official title will be announced next month and promotions might also begin in January.”

About Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

The romantic comedy is presented by Amazon Prime and is directed by Anand Tiwari of Maja Ma (2022) fame. He is also the producer along with Amritpal Singh Bindra and Karan Johar. Film is slated to release on 23rd February 2024 and might clash with Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi starrer Crakk.

