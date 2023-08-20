All the actors who had ‘so called’ hit on OTT are meeting their fate at box office. Theatrical release is reality check as millions of streaming are not being converted at box office. Dasvi and Bob Biswas were claimed to be ott hits and same star opens to poor numbers at box office. Zero credibility of ott numbers are fully visible here.

Ghoomer Struggles With Slim Jump On Day Two

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer R Balki film Ghoomer released this weekend. Film never had any chances at box office big glowing reviews gave it chances.

But such a star cast and content hardly had any chance. Film struggled to cross 0.90 cr net on day one. There was not much hope from here onwards and even with average jumps fate will not be changed.

Film jumped by 33% and collected 1.20 cr net. Film has 2 – day total of 2.10 cr and at best 3.25 – 3.50 cr net weekend on cards which means 10 cr net lifetime impossible. Box office flop!

Following are the collections for the film:

Friday: 0.90 cr

Saturday: 1.20 cr (33% jump)

Total: 2.10 cr

About Ghoomer

In R. Balki’s latest, Abhishek Bachchan takes centre stage in a role that defies conventions and expectations. Supported by Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi, he goes on to deliver an inspiring performance that cements his position as an acting powerhouse.

Ghoomer depicts an extraordinary journey of a cricketer whose life meets tragedy with an unexpected accident that leaves Saiyami with only one hand. Post the accident, Saiyami becomes a lefty and contemplates ending her life, but that’s when Abhishek enters it.

