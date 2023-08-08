The much-awaited movie OMG 2, featuring the talented Akshay Kumar, has been creating a buzz in the entertainment world for quite some time. Recently, on last Tuesday, the film successfully obtained an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This certification came after making 27 significant changes to the movie, including scene modifications, deletions, and the addition of disclaimers, in accordance with the CBFC’s guidelines.

OMG 2 Advance Booking Should Propel It To Double Digit Day One

Adding to the excitement, latest development reveals that the distributors of OMG 2 are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a widespread release. Because PVR is distributing the film, film is available for advance booking across the country. This decision by the distributors has allowed eager fans to secure their seats in advance and witness the gripping tale of OMG 2 on the big screen.

Advance Booking in national chains for OMG2 on 8th August at 11 pm for 11th August day one:

PVR: 10700

INOX: 5200

Cinepolis: 4150

Total: 20050 tickets

Film has sold almost 20,000 tickets for day one in national chains and it should be looking to open around 8-10 cr net on day one which will be a good result considering massive clash with Gadar 2. It’s a word of mouth film so it can grow over extended national holiday aided weekend and week one.

Already good number of tickets have been sold but this speed will be doubled from Monday onwards. Film will clash with Gadar 2 but it has completely different multiplex urban audience and more critics friendly as it will get better reviews than Gadar 2. This might be surprise package at box office.

