The much-awaited movie OMG 2, featuring the talented Akshay Kumar, has been creating a buzz in the entertainment world for quite some time. Recently, on last Tuesday, the film successfully obtained an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This certification came after making 27 significant changes to the movie, including scene modifications, deletions, and the addition of disclaimers, in accordance with the CBFC’s guidelines.

OMG 2 Advance Booking Should Propel It To Double Digit Day One

Adding to the excitement, latest development reveals that the distributors of OMG 2 are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a widespread release. Because PVR is distributing the film, film has good release across the country.

Advance Booking in national chains for OMG2 on for 11th August day one:

PVR: 35350

INOX: 17810

Cinepolis: 12429

Total: 65589 tickets

Film has sold almost 65,500 tickets for day one in national chains and it should be looking to open around 8-10 cr net on day one which will be a good result considering massive clash with Gadar 2. It’s a word of mouth film so it can grow over extended national holiday aided weekend and week one.

Film will clash with Gadar 2 but it has completely different multiplex urban audience and more critics friendly as it will get better reviews than Gadar 2. This might be surprise package at box office.

Highest Advance Booking For Akshay Kumar Post Pandemic

Hopefully OMG2 has crossed 65,500 tickets in advances which will be highest number in advances for Akshay Kumar post pandemic. Following are the advances post pandemic for Akshay Kumar:

OMG2: 65,500

Samrat Prithviraj: 41,000

Ramsetu: 39,000

Rakshabandhan: 35,000

Selfiee: 8,000

Top Advance Bookings Post Pandemic, Gadar 2 Is 5th & OMG 2 Is 12th

Following are the advances for Hindi films post pandemic:

1. Pathaan 5.56 lacs

2. KGF 2 5.15 lacs

3. Brahmastra 3.02 lacs

4. Adipurush 2.91 lacs

5. Gadar 2: 2.65 lacs

6. 83 The Film 1.17 lacs

7. Drishyam 2 1.16 lacs

8. RRR 1.05 lacs

9. Bhool Bhullaiya 2 1.03 lacs

10. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80,500

11. TJMM 73,000

12. OMG2: 65500

13. Laal Singh Chaddha 63,000

14. Vikram Vedha 60,000

15. Satyaprem Ki Katha 58,000

16. Jug Jugg Jeeyo 57,000

17. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56,000

18. Gangubai Kathiawadi 56,000

19. Shamshera 46,000

20. Samrat Prithviraj 41,000

21. Ram Setu 39,000

22. Bholaa 36,000

23. Rakshabandhan 35,000

24. Bhediya 33,000

25. The Kerala Story 32,000

26. Cirkus 31,000

27. Shehzada 30,000

28. Thank God 26,000

29. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22,000

30. Ek Villain Returns 22,000

31. Doctor G 18,000

32. Uunchai 12,000

33. Selfiee 8,000

34. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6,000

