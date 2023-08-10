The much-awaited movie OMG 2, featuring the talented Akshay Kumar, has been creating a buzz in the entertainment world for quite some time. Recently, on last Tuesday, the film successfully obtained an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This certification came after making 27 significant changes to the movie, including scene modifications, deletions, and the addition of disclaimers, in accordance with the CBFC’s guidelines.
OMG 2 Advance Booking Should Propel It To Double Digit Day One
Adding to the excitement, latest development reveals that the distributors of OMG 2 are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a widespread release. Because PVR is distributing the film, film has good release across the country.
Advance Booking in national chains for OMG2 on for 11th August day one:
PVR: 35350
INOX: 17810
Cinepolis: 12429
Total: 65589 tickets
Film has sold almost 65,500 tickets for day one in national chains and it should be looking to open around 8-10 cr net on day one which will be a good result considering massive clash with Gadar 2. It’s a word of mouth film so it can grow over extended national holiday aided weekend and week one.
Film will clash with Gadar 2 but it has completely different multiplex urban audience and more critics friendly as it will get better reviews than Gadar 2. This might be surprise package at box office.
Highest Advance Booking For Akshay Kumar Post Pandemic
Hopefully OMG2 has crossed 65,500 tickets in advances which will be highest number in advances for Akshay Kumar post pandemic. Following are the advances post pandemic for Akshay Kumar:
OMG2: 65,500
Samrat Prithviraj: 41,000
Ramsetu: 39,000
Rakshabandhan: 35,000
Selfiee: 8,000
Top Advance Bookings Post Pandemic, Gadar 2 Is 5th & OMG 2 Is 12th
Following are the advances for Hindi films post pandemic:
1. Pathaan 5.56 lacs
2. KGF 2 5.15 lacs
3. Brahmastra 3.02 lacs
4. Adipurush 2.91 lacs
5. Gadar 2: 2.65 lacs
6. 83 The Film 1.17 lacs
7. Drishyam 2 1.16 lacs
8. RRR 1.05 lacs
9. Bhool Bhullaiya 2 1.03 lacs
10. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80,500
11. TJMM 73,000
12. OMG2: 65500
13. Laal Singh Chaddha 63,000
14. Vikram Vedha 60,000
15. Satyaprem Ki Katha 58,000
16. Jug Jugg Jeeyo 57,000
17. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56,000
18. Gangubai Kathiawadi 56,000
19. Shamshera 46,000
20. Samrat Prithviraj 41,000
21. Ram Setu 39,000
22. Bholaa 36,000
23. Rakshabandhan 35,000
24. Bhediya 33,000
25. The Kerala Story 32,000
26. Cirkus 31,000
27. Shehzada 30,000
28. Thank God 26,000
29. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22,000
30. Ek Villain Returns 22,000
31. Doctor G 18,000
32. Uunchai 12,000
33. Selfiee 8,000
34. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6,000
