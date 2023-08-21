The much-awaited movie OMG 2, featuring the talented Akshay Kumar, has been creating a buzz in the entertainment world for quite some time. Recently, on last Tuesday, the film successfully obtained an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This certification came after making 27 significant changes to the movie, including scene modifications, deletions, and the addition of disclaimers, in accordance with the CBFC’s guidelines.

OMG 2 Is Heading For 140 Cr Plus Lifetime

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 took a decent start on day one. As expected, clash with Gadar 2 meant almost no business and poor showcasing in single screens and film only doing well in urban multiplexes. Still multiplex alone with good sequel value took film to good day one total of 10.26 cr net.

Film needed massive growth over weekend to take advantage of national holiday on Tuesday. And that’s what happened on day two as film grew by massive 50% on Saturday. Film collected 15.30 cr on day two. Film grew by 14% on Sunday and collected 17.55 cr. Film has total of 43.11 cr net over weekend which is a great result.

Film collected close to 12.06 cr again on Monday which means better Monday than Friday and just a drop of 24% from Sunday. Film jumped by 41% on Tuesday national holiday and collected 17.10 cr net. Film held well on Wednesday and collected 7.20 cr net with 58% drop. Film added 5.58 cr net on Thursday. Film has total of 85.05 cr net in week one. Film is already hit.

Film grew on 2nd Friday and collected 6.03 cr net and as expected, film jumped by massive 75% on 2nd Saturday with 10.53 cr. Film jumped again by 21% on 2nd Sunday and collected 12.06 cr. Film has collected 29 cr net in 2nd weekend which is amazing hold with only 33% drop from weekend one. Film dropped on Monday and collected 3.75 cr net.

Film has total now 117.42 cr net. Film will cross 140 cr domestic net lifetime. Film has also crossed 160 crore worldwide gross in 11 days with 2 million USD overseas.

Following are the collections for the film:

Friday: 10.26 cr

Saturday: 15.30 cr (50% jump)

Sunday: 17.55 cr (14% jump)

Monday: 12.06 cr (31% drop)

Tuesday: 17.10 cr (41% jump)

Wednesday: 7.20 cr (58% drop)

Thursday: 5.58 cr (23% drop)

1st Week Total: 85.05 cr net

2nd Week:

Friday: 6.03 cr (1% drop)

Saturday: 10.53 cr (75% jump)

Sunday: 12.06 cr (14% jump)

Monday: 3.75 cr (69% drop)

Grand Total: 117.42 Cr Net

Overseas: $2 Million (16.50 cr)

Worldwide: 160 cr gross

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a 2023 Indian Hindi language satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Amit Rai. It is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! (2012) and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, and Aamir Naik. The film revolves around the subject of the Indian education system and is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023. The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Amit Rai’s writing has been praised for making a socially relevant story more effective.

