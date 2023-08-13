The much-awaited movie OMG 2, featuring the talented Akshay Kumar, has been creating a buzz in the entertainment world for quite some time. Recently, on last Tuesday, the film successfully obtained an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This certification came after making 27 significant changes to the movie, including scene modifications, deletions, and the addition of disclaimers, in accordance with the CBFC’s guidelines.

OMG 2 Trends Well Despite Gadar 2 Tsunami

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 took a decent start on day one. As expected, clash with Gadar 2 meant almost no business and poor showcasing in single screens and film only doing well in urban multiplexes. Still multiplex alone with good sequel value took film to good day one total of 10.26 cr net.

Film needed massive growth over weekend to take advantage of national holiday on Tuesday. And that’s what happened on day two as film grew by massive 50% on Saturday. Film collected 15.30 cr on day two. Film grew by 14% on Sunday and collected 17.50 cr.

Film has total of 43 cr net over weekend which means it will cross 50 cr net tomorrow. Film should collect close to 10 cr again on Monday and national holiday will take it close to 80 cr week one. Film should looks at close to 125 cr net week one from here which will be a fantastic result.

Following are the collections for the film:

Friday: 10.26 cr

Saturday: 15.30 cr (50% jump)

Sunday: 17.50 cr (14% jump)

Total: 43.06 cr net

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a 2023 Indian Hindi language satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Amit Rai. It is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! (2012) and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, and Aamir Naik. The film revolves around the subject of the Indian education system and is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023. The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Amit Rai’s writing has been praised for making a socially relevant story more effective.

