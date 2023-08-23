Dream Girl 2, the rom-com drama, is everywhere! The trailer got a fantastic feedback from the viewers, who were then delighted with two songs ‘Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ that are very popular. The promotion is at its highest level as the pre-booking of tickets starts today! At last, Pooja’s fans and admirers will be able to reserve their seats for themselves and their loved ones as they prepare to enjoy a hilarious ride of unstoppable comedy!

Dream Girl 2 Has Two Open Week Run Until Jawan And Competition From Holdover Releases Gadar 2 And OMG 2

The actors are visiting various places in the country and bringing Pooja closer to the fans, who are eagerly looking forward to August 25 which is now within reach. The makers decided to open the advance bookings from Saturday.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has to face competition from two holdover releases and Gadar 2 might do more on 3rd Friday than 1st Friday of Dream Girl 2. Though it will be a close call but new release also has Jawan in 3rd week which means exact 13 day of clear run with huge competition from holdover releases.

Following are advance bookings in national chains at midnight on Wednesday, 23rd August at 10:30 am and two days to go:

PVR 8150

Inox 3300

Cinepolis 3550

Total 15000

Film should cross 55,000 – 60,000 tickets by end of tomorrow, Thursday night.Film should open around 6-7 cr day one and big jumps riding on good reviews can help film to score good weekend.

About Dream girl 2

The film Dream Girl 2, which has Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday as the main actors, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in important roles. The film will hit the theatres on August 25, 2023.

