ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Barber clip from the Aidan Gillen-led crime drama movie. The film is set to release in theaters and through video-on-demand platforms on Friday, September 22.

What is Barber about?

“Val Barber, a private investigator, is hired by a wealthy widow to find her missing granddaughter,” reads the movie’s official synopsis. “Barber’s initial investigation into Sara’s disappearance quickly darkens. Secrets start surfacing in unexpected ways. Before too long, Barber finds himself entangled with powerful men of shady morals determined to thwart his investigation. Has he bitten off more than he can chew?”

Barber was written by Fiona Bergin and Fintan Connolly and directed by Connolly. The film was produced by Bergin and stars Aidan Gillen, Aisling Kearns, Gary Lydon, Helen Behan, Deirdre Donnelly, and Liam Carney.

