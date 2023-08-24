Dream Girl 2, the rom-com drama, is everywhere! The trailer got a fantastic feedback from the viewers, who were then delighted with two songs ‘Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ that are very popular. The promotion is at its highest level as the pre-booking of tickets starts today! At last, Pooja’s fans and admirers will be able to reserve their seats for themselves and their loved ones as they prepare to enjoy a hilarious ride of unstoppable comedy!

Dream Girl 2 Should Cross 9-10 Cr Net On Day One

The actors are visiting various places in the country and bringing Pooja closer to the fans, who are eagerly looking forward to August 25 which is now within reach. The makers decided to open the advance bookings from Saturday.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has to face competition from two holdover releases and Gadar 2 might do more on 3rd Friday than 1st Friday of Dream Girl 2. Though it will be a close call but new release also has Jawan in 3rd week which means exact 13 day of clear run with huge competition from holdover releases.

Following are advance bookings in national chains at midnight on Thursday, 24th August midnight for day one:

PVR 28,400

Inox 13,200

Cinepolis 12,400

Total 54,000 tickets

Film should cross 9-10 cr net on day one and then good jumps needed over the weekend.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Approaches Huge 420 Cr After 2nd Week, All Time Blockbuster!

Top Advance Bookings Post Pandemic, Dreamgirl 2 Around Jugjugg Jeeyo And Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Following are the advances for Hindi films post pandemic:

1. Pathaan 5.56 lacs

2. KGF 2 5.15 lacs

3. Brahmastra 3.02 lacs

4. Adipurush 2.91 lacs

5. Gadar 2: 2.57 lacs

6. 83 The Film 1.17 lacs

7. Drishyam 2 1.16 lacs

8. RRR 1.05 lacs

9. Bhool Bhullaiya 2 1.03 lacs

10. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80,500

11. TJMM 73,000

12. OMG2: 65500

13. Laal Singh Chaddha 63,000

14. Vikram Vedha 60,000

15. Satyaprem Ki Katha 58,000

16. Jug Jugg Jeeyo 57,000

17. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56,000

18. Gangubai Kathiawadi 56,000

19. Dreamgirl 2 54,000

20. Shamshera 46,000

21. Samrat Prithviraj 41,000

22. Ram Setu 39,000

23. Bholaa 36,000

24. Rakshabandhan 35,000

25. Bhediya 33,000

26. The Kerala Story 32,000

27. Cirkus 31,000

28. Shehzada 30,000

29. Thank God 26,000

30. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22,000

31. Ek Villain Returns 22,000

32. Doctor G 18,000

33. Uunchai 12,000

34. Selfiee 8,000

35. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6,000

Top Films On Bookmyshow App On The Day Of Release

1. Pathaan : 720k (on day of release)

2. Gadar 2: 325k (on day of release)

3. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 139k (on day of release)

4. Dreamgirl 2: 137k (on day of release)

5. OMG2 : 115k (on day of release)

6. Bholaa: 89k (on day of release)

7. Satyaprem Ki Katha: 43.8k (on day of release)

About Dream girl 2

The film Dream Girl 2, which has Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday as the main actors, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in important roles. The film will hit the theatres on August 25, 2023.

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamilbollywood, hollywood box office collection.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related