Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Bollywood film Jawan has generated significant buzz, with the makers having already released a Prevue, Posters, and two songs, anticipation is building among audiences as they eagerly await the release of the film’s trailer, which is set to be unveiled in the coming days. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable, and fans are eagerly looking forward to its release.

Jawan Runtime Revealed

We’ve exclusively learnt

that, the runtime of Jawan is approximately 169.14 minutes, or around 2 hours and 49 minutes 14 seconds. Typically, films directed by Atlee fall within the range of 2 hours and 40 minutes to 3 hours . Jawan is expected to offer a well-rounded experience with a mix of action, emotion, drama, and comedy, showcasing Atlee’s thorough approach to storytelling.Overseas the film’s advance have opened up they have recieved a bumper responses so far.Furthermore, the anticipation for the movie’s trailer release is building, promising to provide a glimpse into the exciting cinematic journey that lies ahead.

Also read this : BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Start Promotions Of Jawan On Their Own All Over, Watch Videos Inside!

Jawan: A Powerhouse Performance Awaits

Jawan is all set for a colossal opening at the box office with estimated collections of around 60 crore in the Hindi version and 75 crore in India on its first day. The film is ambitiously eyeing a worldwide total of 125 crore, indicating its global appeal and high expectations from fans and moviegoers alike. With Shah Rukh Khan’s star power and the film’s buzz, Jawan is poised to make a grand impact and set new records from its very first day of release.

Jawan Promises To Be A High-Octane Entertainer

Jawan is expected to be a high-octane entertainer with exciting multiple looks of SRK and stunning action sequences. The film marks an exciting first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, and is slated to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023. The film also features Nayanthara as the female lead, Vijay sethupati playing main antagonist making it her. The star cast also includes Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Riddhi Dogra among others. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is also making his Bollywood debut with this project.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related