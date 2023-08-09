The much-awaited movie Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is scheduled to release on August 11. Interestingly, it will be clashing with OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, in the theaters. The film industry has noticed that the advance bookings for Gadar 2 are showing early signs of strength. The initial response in theaters indicates a massive start for Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 Advance Booking Indicates 2nd Biggest Opening Of The Year After Pathaan

The latest update reveals that Gadar 2 has initiated full-scale advance booking. Gadar 2 is off to an impressive start, garnering positive response from moviegoers.

Film has sold almost more than 1.50 lac tickets in national chains as of Tuesday night and still 1 day to go for release. Good thing is that craze for the film is across the board and it’s going to be massive in almost all circuits. Film should cross 2.5 lac tickets in a advance in national chains and it might go higher.

Following are the advances in national chains for day one at 9th August 11 PM:

PVR 61500

Inox 52000

Cinepolis 33500

Total 147200

Film should open around 28 cr net day one and it should be 2nd best opening of the year behind Pathaan which is tall ask for any upcoming film of the year.

This trend clearly shows that film will run riot on 11th August and opening will surpass all expectations. Weekend and national holiday on Tuesday might be able to save the film despite bad reviews and even if content is bad. As of now 125 cr net over 5 days looks certain and if content is accepted then sky is the limit.

Fans are eagerly securing their seats, anticipating an enthralling cinematic experience as the release date draws near. Stay tuned for further updates on the advance booking status as more theaters join in to accommodate the growing excitement around Gadar 2.

Gadar 2: Anticipation and Praise for Iconic Songs

Despite facing tough competition with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan during its release on June 15, 2001, Gadar managed to become a massive success. Even after 22 years, the movie remains etched in the audience’s memory, particularly for its memorable songs and dialogues. This nostalgic charm has created high anticipation among the audience for its sequel. The recently released songs, including the revamped version of Udja Kaale Kawa, have received an overwhelming response, further building excitement for the upcoming film.

