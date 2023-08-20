The much-awaited movie Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, released on August 11. Interestingly, it is clashing with OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, in the theaters. Both the films are sequels but both are contrasting in terms of genres.

Gadar 2 Scores 2nd Highest 1st Weekend Of The Year After Pathaan

Going by advances, it was evident that film will take a massive start on day one all over. Film was super strong in central India, north and south. West Bengal and Punjab were little subdued and improved from day two onwards once the tsunami of craze took over.

Gadar 2 crossed 40.10 cr net on day one. Film dropped by small margin in single screens but grew in national chains. Film collected 43.18 cr on day two which was fantastic after such massive day one.

Film scored historic say at box office on Sunday with 51.70 cr net figure all India with housefull boards all over which was jump of 20%. Film has crossed 135 cr over weekend and that is only second to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Gadar 2 scripted history with close to 38.70 cr net Monday that too on non holiday. For any film to score 50 cr on holiday is big deal and here film is doing that on non holiday that too after 3 huge days. Film scored highest Tuesday ever on Independence Day national holiday and crossed 55.40 cr net. Film scored highest day 6 ever on Wednesday with 33.50 cr net. Film dropped on Thursday and collected 23.28 cr net. Film has total of 284.63 cr after week one.

Gadar 2 Set To Cross 400 Cr Net In 2nd Week

Film collected 20.50 cr on 2nd Friday with 12% drop. As expected, film jumped by 50% and collected 31.07 cr on 2nd Saturday. Film jumped big on 30% on 2nd Sunday and collected 40.50 cr. Film has crossed 82 cr net over 2nd weekend with only 40% drop from 1st weekend. Film scored highest 2nd Friday, 2nd Saturday and 2nd Sunday ever.

Film has total of 376.70 cr net. Now film has chances to beat lifetime biz of Pathaan and emerge highest grosser ever as it has only Dreamgirl 2 in third week to compete.

Following are the collections for the film:

Friday: 40.10 cr

Saturday: 43.08 cr (7% jump)

Sunday: 51.70 cr (20% jump)

Monday: 38.70 cr (25% drop)

Tuesday: 55.40 cr (43% jump)

Wednesday: 32.37 cr (41% drop)

Thursday: 23.28 cr (28% drop)

1st Week Total: 284.63 Cr Net

2nd Week:

Friday: 20.50 cr (12% drop)

Saturday: 31.07 cr (51% jump)

Sunday: 40.50 cr (30% jump)

Total: 376.70 cr net

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar Starrer OMG 2 Crosses Hit 114 Cr Domestic Net And 150 Cr Worldwide Gross With Only 32% Drop From 1st Weekend!

Gadar 2 Is Only 2nd To Pathaan, Gadar 2 Vs Pathaan At Box Office

With out any iota of doubt, Gadar 2 is creating havoc at box office with historic occupancy in single screens all over. This might be the biggest surprise for trade and most of naysayer who didn’t give much chance to the film. Now only target for Gadar 2 to beat Pathaan at box office as it’s trailing behind SRK starter by 8% after 9 day of run.

Following is the comparison of Pathaan (only Hindi) Vs Gadar 2:

Day 1: 55 cr / 40.10 cr

Day 2: 68 cr / 43.08 cr

Day 3: 38 cr / 51.70 cr

Day 4: 51.50 cr / 38.70 cr

Day 5: 58.50 cr / 55.40 cr

Day 6: 25.50 cr / 32.37 cr

Day 7: 22 cr / 22.50 cr

Week 1: 328.50 cr / 283.85 cr (14% behind)

2nd Week:

Friday: 17.50 cr / 20.50 cr

Saturday: 15 cr / 31.07 cr

Sunday: 13.50 cr / 40.50 cr

Total: 374.50 cr / 376.70 cr (1% ahead)

Lifetime Total: 524 cr net / –

Though one need to remember that Worldwide and overseas highest grosser record of Pathaan will be intact as Gadar 2 is dismal in overseas.

