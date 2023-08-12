The much-awaited movie Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is scheduled to release on August 11. Interestingly, it is clashing with OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, in the theaters. Both the films are sequels but both are contrasting in terms of genres.

Gadar 2 Takes Huge Opening In Mass Belts And Across The Country

Going by advances, it was evident that film will take a massive start on day one all over. Film was super strong in central India, north and south. West Bengal and Punjab were little subdued and might improve tomorrow onwards once the reports were in.

Gadar 2 crossed 40.10 cr net on day one. Film needed to be solid in next two days as national Holiday is on Tuesday which means insane total for the film on cards. Film dropped by small margin in single screens but grew in national chains. Film should collect 40 cr today. Film has crossed 80.10 cr in two days and will cross 118 cr over weekend.

Following are the numbers in national chains:

Friday: 13.55 cr

Saturday: 15.35 cr (13% jump)

Following are the collections for the film:

Friday: 40.10 cr

Saturday: 40 cr

Total: 80.10 cr net

Gadar 2: Anticipation and Praise for Iconic Songs

Despite facing tough competition with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan during its release on June 15, 2001, Gadar managed to become a massive success. Even after 22 years, the movie remains etched in the audience’s memory, particularly for its memorable songs and dialogues. This nostalgic charm has created high anticipation among the audience for its sequel. The recently released songs, including the revamped version of Udja Kaale Kawa, have received an overwhelming response, further building excitement for the upcoming film.

