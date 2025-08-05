By Jeffrey Dastin and Max A. Cherney

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The production process that Intel hoped would pave the way to winning manufacturing deals and restore its edge in churning out high-end, high-margin chips is facing a big hurdle on quality as it puts newer technologies to the test, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

For months, Intel (INTC) has promised investors it would increase manufacturing using a process it calls 18A. It spent billions of dollars developing 18A, including the construction or upgrades of several factories, with the goal of challenging Taiwan’s chipmaking heavyweight, TSMC. Intel wants to round out its business designing chips that it largely makes in-house and TSMC helps it produce, with a contract manufacturing business that can compete with this key supplier. But whether Intel revives advanced chip production in the U.S. and gets its contract foundry on solid footing depends on closing the technology gap with TSMC.

Early tests disappointed customers last year, but Intel has said its 18A is on track to make its “Panther Lake” laptop semiconductors at high volume starting in 2025, which include next-generation transistors and a more efficient way to deliver power to the chip. The chipmaker has hoped that producing such an advanced in-house chip would grow external interest in its foundry, at a time when new CEO Lip-Bu Tan has explored a major shift to course-correct that fledgling business, Reuters previously reported.

Yet only a small percentage of the Panther Lake chips printed via 18A have been good enough to make available to customers, said the two people, who were briefed on the company’s test data since late last year. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because Intel did not authorize them to disclose such information.

This percentage figure, known as yield, means Intel may struggle to make its high-end laptop chip profitably in the near future.

Yield may inch up or down as a foundry optimizes its manufacturing process. Companies also calculate yield in a variety of ways, which can make this critical data a moving goal post, the two people and two additional sources with knowledge of Intel’s manufacturing operation said.

Yields generally “start off low and improve over time,” Intel’s Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner told Reuters in a July 24 interview.

For Panther Lake, “it’s early in the ramp,” he said. In a statement on July 30, Intel added: “Our performance and yield trajectory gives us confidence this will be a successful launch that further strengthens Intel’s position in the notebook market.”