After a seven-year hiatus since directing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, filmmaker Karan Johar returns with the highly anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles, hit the screens last Friday on 28th July with immense anticipation. The film has received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, being lauded as a delightful family entertainer

The makers of the film seem to have struck gold with their melodramatic storyline, soulful songs, and grand set designs, as these elements are anticipated to result in long legs for the film.

The much-anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has commenced its theatrical journey on a robust note, registering an impressive 25%-30% occupancy rate on a vast release of 3,482 screens all over India on day 1. The extensive screen count ensures that the film reaches a wide audience, maximizing its potential for box office success. The response from moviegoers has been positive and film trended exceptionally well at box office in India as well as overseas.

Film was weak in non national chains as national chains collected 62% of total. Film crossed 11.10 cr net on day one which was very good number considering post pandemic box office for the genre but considering star cast and budget, it should had been close to 15 cr net. As expected, film jumped big on Saturday day 2 by 50% in national chains. Film collected 16.05 cr net which was fantastic. Film again jumped on Sunday day 3 by 15% and collected 18.90 cr net. Film had superb weekend total of 45.75 cr net. Film remained solid on weekdays with rare Tuesday growth. Film collected 73.33 cr net in week one and 138 cr global gross.

The film had a strong hold on its second Friday, collecting similar numbers to Thursday and Monday. Being the only solo Bollywood film in cinemas and with no new releases, it enjoys an advantage. Film crossed 6.75 crore net on its second Friday. Film jumped big on 2nd Saturday and it collected 11.50 cr net. Film collected 13.50 cr on 2nd Sunday and thus crossed 100 cr net in India with 31 cr net in 2nd weekend.

Film remained strong on 2nd Monday with 4.30 cr net which is 36% drop from 2nd Friday. Film added 4.30 cr net on 2nd Tuesday followed by 3.90 cr on Wednesday and 3.20 cr on Thursday. Film collected 47.45 cr net in 2nd week which is good hold with just 35% drop from week one.

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Starrer RRKPK Still Collects 10 Cr In 3rd Week Despite Gadar 2 Tsunami

Film mangee to collect on 3rd Friday despite release of Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Film collected 2.35 cr net on 3rd Friday followed by big 57% jump on 3rd Saturday collecting 3.70 cr. Film added 4 cr on 3rd Sunday. It means that film has crossed 10.10 cr net over 3rd weekend.

The film has amassed a strong 17 day total of 130.83 crore net, indicating its continued presence in cinemas for few more weeks. Film will reach 140 crores net lifetime despite two big releases this Friday. Impressively, the film has already crossed 270 crores gross worldwide with an exceptional overseas total of 14 million USD.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: After 85 Cr Gross On Sunday, Gadar 2, OMG 2 And RRPK To Collect Big 53 Crore Gross On Non Holiday Monday Today

Worldwide Box Office Collection Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani*

1st Week:

Friday: 11.10 cr

Saturday: 16.05 cr (45% growth)

Sunday: 18.75 cr (17% growth)

Monday: 7.02 cr (37% drop)

Tuesday: 7.30 cr (4% jump)

Wednesday: 6.90 cr (5% drop)

Thursday: 6.21 cr (10% drop)

1st Week Total: 73.33 Cr net

2nd Week:

Friday: 6.75 cr (8% jump)

Saturday: 11.50 cr (70% jump)

Sunday: 13.50 cr (18% jump)

Monday: 4.30 cr (36% drop)

Tuesday: 4.30 cr (5% drop)

Wednesday: 3.90 cr (9% drop)

Thursday: 3.20 cr (18% drop)

2nd Week Total: 47.45 Cr net (37% drop)

3rd Week:

Friday: 2.35 cr (27% drop)

Saturday: 3.70 cr (57% jump)

Sunday: 4 cr (8% jump)

Grand Total: 130.83 Cr Net



Overseas: $14 million (116 cr)

Worldwide: 270 cr

Overseas Business Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Film collected 1.24 million USD on day one in overseas market which is a very healthy beginning. Film should cross 1.46 million USD on day two. Film collected 4.20 million USD over weekend which is superb result considering non holiday release. Film has crossed 7 million USD in week one and 14 million USD in 16 days.

About movie

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani boasts a stellar cast, including esteemed actors like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The film revolves around the love story of Rocky, a vibrant Punjabi individual, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their contrasting personalities, they fall deeply in love. However, they encounter opposition from their families. In an attempt to bridge the gap, they make a unique decision to live with each other’s families for three months before tying the knot.

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamilbollywood, hollywood box office collection.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related