Kim Zolciak was pictured visiting a storage unit in the Atlanta area amid her ugly divorce drama with estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

The embattled reality star, 45, kept her look low-key as she walked with suitcases from her luxury SUV to her storage area.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum displayed her flat abs in a long sleeve black crop top and a pair of high waist gray sweat pants.

The Don’t Be Tardy star appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and pulled her long, blonde hair back in a low ponytail.

She stepped out in charcoal shearling slippers.

Chores: Kim Zolciak spent part of her Saturday visiting a storage unit in the Atlanta area

The influencer and her husband, Kroy Biermann, 38, have been engaged in a very nasty divorce since announcing their split in June.

The couple are reportedly in deep debt and it’s estimated they owe about $1 million to various creditors.

Kim has resorted to selling her and her soon-to-be ex’s designer shoes online in an effort to avoid foreclosure on their palatial Atlanta estate.

She has also sold her wigs and her oldest daughter’s designer bags.

The home she shares with Kroy and their four minor children has been the scene of several visits from law enforcement officers recent months.

Last week, Kim called the police, claiming the former Atlanta Falcons player had taken both her cell phones and locked her out of the primary bedroom for several hours.

In her 911 call, the influencer told the operator ‘I need to leave because I don’t feel safe here.’

Low key: The reality star, 45, kept her look low-key as she walked with suitcases from her luxury SUV to her storage area

Minimal: The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum displayed her flat abs in a long sleeve black crop top and a pair of high waist gray sweat pants. The Don’t Be Tardy star appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and pulled her long, blonde hair back in a low ponytail

Debt: Kim and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, 38, are reportedly $1 million in debt

She noted that the couple’s four minor children, twins Kaia and Kane, nine, Kash, 10, and Kroy Jr. 11, were all safely sleeping in their rooms.

In August, Kim called 911 after Kroy locked himself in the bedroom and refused to let her retrieve her belongings.

The couple briefly tried to reconcile over the summer after announcing their split in June.

‘It’s a money war right now,’ an insider has told People.

Troy has asked for the court to grant him permission to sell their home, which he argues could resolve some of their financial woes.

Kim was able to earn some money recently.

She joined model Josie Canseco, singer Macy Gray, Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke, rapper O.T. Genasis, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and Chet Hanks for season eight of The Surreal Life.

Sell: Kim has resorted to selling her and her soon-to-be ex’s designer shoes online in an effort to avoid foreclosure on their palatial Atlanta estate

Work: Kim was able to earn some money recently. She joined model Josie Canseco, singer Macy Gray, Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke, rapper O.T. Genasis, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and Chet Hanks for season eight of The Surreal Life

Flirty: Kim and Chet,33, who is the oldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, acted very flirty during their time together, according to TMZ, who spoke with several sources from the show

Happier times: Kim posing up with Kroy on the red carpet in in 2017

The reality show shot for two weeks in Medellín, Colombia.

Kim and Chet, 33, who is the oldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, acted very flirty during their time together, according to TMZ, who spoke with several sources from the show.

Kim put in a cameo on season 15 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but any future appearances may be up the air due to lackluster ratings.

A rumored shakeup is coming to the cast lineup, according to Entertainment Tonight.